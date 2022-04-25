Elson Signs NHL Contract for Remainder of Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday signed left wing Turner Elson to a NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Elson has posted career-best numbers in multiple categories this season with the Griffins, including 21 goals, 24 assists, 45 points, four power-play goals and five game-winners. Elson and Riley Barber (24) are the first Griffins teammates with 20-plus goals each since Chris Terry (29) and Matt Puempel (24) in 2018-19. The alternate captain has turned it on as of late with 18 points (8-10-18) in his last 24 games. The Edmonton, Alberta, native has spent the past five campaigns with Grand Rapids, amassing 144 points (61-83-144) and 228 penalty minutes in 294 outings.

Elson was an undrafted prospect coming out of the Western Hockey League where he spent four seasons with Red Deer. During his time in the WHL, the nine-year pro bagged 337 penalty minutes and 151 points (72-79-151) in 253 games. Elson has competed in one NHL contest in his career when he registered an assist on April 9, 2016, for the Calgary Flames against the Minnesota Wild. Elson also lifted the ECHL's Kelly Cup in 2014 with the Alaska Aces, as he recorded 11 points (7-4-11) in 21 playoff outings that season.

