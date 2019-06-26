Registration Open: Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride on September 28

Celebrate the life and passion of one of the ballpark's and WNY's great citizens with an amazing event on Saturday, September 28 at Delaware Park, the first annual Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride.

Proudly sponsored by Rich Products and co-chaired by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Mrs. Michelle Brown, the Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride will be a celebration of friends and family and will look to raise funds for two organizations close to Marcy's heart, ECMC and Unyts.

The event, only $25 per adult and $10 per child, will be held at Delaware Park and bikes, trikes, non-motorized scooters, strollers and walkers are all welcome. After a ride around Ring Rd. from 9:30-10:30am, there will be music by DJ Milk, food, a kids bike rodeo and much more!

Be one of the first 500 individuals to register for the ride and you will also receive an exclusive cycling cap!

Registration is now open at DandesFamilyRide.com and you can also make donations at the same address.

Marcy was deeply engaged in the WNY community, a dedicated volunteer for ECMC and a passionate advocate of the Donate Life mission through Unyts. The Family Bike Ride in her memory will benefit both ECMC and Unyts, and will continue Marcy's legacy of giving across WNY for years to come.

