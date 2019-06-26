Tides Sink Bulls Behind Homers
June 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides broke a deadlock in the eighth inning, defeating the Durham Bulls 6-5 Wednesday night at the DBAP. David Hess (1-1) recorded the victory for the Tides, while Luis Santos (1-1) suffered the loss for the Bulls.
The Tides jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning, beginning with an RBI double from Anderson Feliz to make it 1-0. Jesus Sucre extended the lead shortly thereafter, with an RBI single to drive home Feliz and take a 2-0 lead.
The Bulls and Tides traded runs in the coming innings, with an RBI sacrifice fly by Dalton Kelly cutting the deficit to one. Ryan Mountcastle reestablished the two-run lead quickly, with a solo home run to right center field to make it 3-1.
The bottom of the fourth proved critical for the Bulls, who began it with an RBI single by Kelly to score two runs and tie the game at three. Brendan McKay gave the Bulls their first lead of the game on an RBI double, but the Tides quickly responded with a solo home run by Christopher Bostick to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth.
The Tides delivered the final blow though, thanks a two-run home run by Mason Williams in the top of the eighth inning to go up 6-4. The Bulls attempted a late comeback, with an RBI single from Kean Wong cutting the deficit to 6-5. However, Jay Flaa entered with the tying and go-ahead runs on base and one out in the ninth and induced a pair of groundouts to preserve the Norfolk win.
The Bulls will complete their four-game homestand with the series finale against the Norfolk Tides Thursday. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at the DBAP.
