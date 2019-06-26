Wings Pound 'Pigs, 19-6, Wednesday Night

The Red Wings slugged their way to a third straight win Wednesday with 19-6 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, PA.

Zander Wiel, Jaylin Davis and Jordany Valdepspin led the offensive attack. The 6-8 hitters in the Wings lineup went a combined 10-for-16 with two homers, four doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs.

The Wings (37-39) have averaged 12.3 runs/game over their current three-game winning streak.

Davis got the scoring started with a two-out, two-run double in the first inning. Valdespin followed with a grounder to second that scooted under the mitt of the second baseman allowing two more runs to cross in the first.

Davis and Valdespin then hit a triple and double back-to-back in the third to plate two more runs and stake the Wings to a 6-0 lead.

After the 'Pigs plated three runs in the sixth to trim the lead to 9-5, Rochester responded with a six-run seventh inning highlighted by a three-run homer from Wiel off former Red Wing John Curtiss. Drew Maggi would touch up Curtiss an inning later for a solo homer.

The last time the Wings faced Lehigh Valley was April 20 - a 13-8 loss. The win improved the then first-place 'Pigs to 12-4, but since then the Lehigh Valley ball club is just 23-36.

The Red Wings and IronPigs wrap up the brief two-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. Southpaw Devin Smeltzer gets the start for Rochester.

WINGS THINGS: The Twins signed right-handed reliever Carlos Torres to a minor league deal on Wednesday. INF Ronald Torreyes was activated from the Temporary Inactive List and transferred to Single-A Ft. Myers...LHP Gabriel Moya was designated for release or assignment...Wednesday's game got underway after a 26-minute delay.

