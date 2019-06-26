Syracuse Mets Announce 2019 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce the Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2019: Ed Kranepool, Don Labbruzzo, and Herm Card. The Class of 2019 will be inducted in a pre-game ceremony on Sunday, July 14th at NBT Bank Stadium.

Ed Kranepool, while known as one of the all-time New York Mets greats, started his baseball career with the Mets right here in Syracuse in 1962 when the Mets shared the Syracuse club as its Triple-A Affiliate with the Washington Senators.

Don Labbruzzo was a Minor League Executive for years. He got his start as the PR Director for the Syracuse Chiefs in 1958. He became the GM for the newly formed Community Baseball Club of Central New York in 1961 and worked in Minor League baseball most of his life. Don is also in the Buffalo Bisons and International League Halls of Fame.

Herm Card played and coached baseball at Syracuse University and was awarded the Syracuse Letter Winner of Distinction in 2018. Herm had an illustrious and award-winning career as a baseball umpire in CNY for many years.

The Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at 12:55 p.m. on the field at NBT Bank Stadium. After the ceremony, the Syracuse Mets will play the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 1:35 p.m. The first 1000 fans through the gates on Wall of Fame Day will receive an Ed Kranepool bobblehead presented by Loretto. It is also Kids Eat Free Sunday where kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for (1) kids Hofmann hot dog, (1) kids' popcorn, and (1) 16 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink. After the game, fans can run the bases courtesy of East Syracuse Chevrolet.

Ed Kranepool will sign autographs for fans from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the stadium concourse during the game.

Tickets for Wall of Fame Day are available at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during normal working hours or by calling 315-474-7833. Tickets are available anytime online at syracusemets.com.

