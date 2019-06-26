SWB Game Notes

June 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





BUFFALO BISONS (39-36) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (44-31)

LHP Ryan Feierabend (4-2, 5.40) vs. LHP Daniel Camarena (1-3, 7.43)

| Game No. 76 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | June 26, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

ROCHESTER, NY (June 25, 2019) -- On a day where the game began with wind gusts of up to 30 MPH, it felt offense would determine the outcome from the moment these teams settled into their dugouts. Several hours later it was a 10-9 win for the Rochester Red Wings over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in which the two teams combined for 30 hits (30-for-78, .385 AVG) in the slugfest.

It was a pristine 78-degree afternoon at Frontier Field and the two teams felt eachother out slowly, with the Red Wings leading just 1-0 after two innings. The RailRiders plated three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead, including a Trey Amburgey solo homer. The bottom half of inning featured a grand slam from Monday's hero, Jaylin Davis (3-for-4, 2B, 2 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI) to thrust Rochester ahead 5-3.

The RailRiders never regained the lead, but after trailing 9-4 entering the seventh inning, plated four runs in the seventh and a run in the eighth to tie the game 9-9. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Zander Wiel knocked a bases loaded single to left field to plate the decisive run in Rochester's 10-9 victory.

HANDLED AT HOME: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome the Buffalo Bisons to town Wednesday night for a three-game, two-day set between the top two teams in the International League North Division. Entering play Wednesday, the RailRiders hold a 5.0-game lead on Buffalo, but the lead could get reduced to 2.0 games or swell to 8.0 games depending on how the ensuing 48 hours play out. Following a three-game sweep of the Norfolk Tides 6/20, the RailRiders held an 8.0-game lead on the division before seeing that get reduced the last few days. The RailRiders and Bisons have already met 14 times this season, with the RailRiders holding a 9-5 advantage. They have split the 10 games played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, but the RailRiders are 4-0 in games at PNC Field this season.

GETTING SWEPT: The RailRiders headed to Rochester, NY having won 5-of-6 games of the preceding homestand, including taking 2-of-3 from the team with the best record in the International League, the Durham Bulls. They lost a pair of close games to the Rochester Red Wings in which they were outscored 18-15, marking the first time this season that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had been swept.

MATCHING HISTORY: INF Logan Morrison went 2-for-5 Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings with a double in the series-finale but fell short of hitting a home run in five consecutive games. When he homered Sunday, it was the fourth straight game in which he homered, becoming just the third player in the 30-year history of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre baseball to go yard in four consecutive games. He joins Tomas Perez (May 24-27, 2000) and Tom Marsh (May 2-5, 1993) in the SWB record books.

MAKING THEIR MOVE: From the desk of the Syracuse Mets' Donny Baseball -- Early in the season, the International League North Division was controlled by the red-hot Lehigh Valley IronPigs who raced out to a 18-9 start. However, entering May 19th, the Syracuse Mets (24-17) were in first place in the I.L. North Division by 1.5 games over the RailRiders (21-17). Since that date, the standings have looked like this in the division to push the RailRiders into first place by 5.0 games:

SWB 24-14 (.632)

Buffalo 24-14 (.632)

Rochester 22-16 (.579)

Pawtucket 17-20 (.459)

Lehigh Valley 15-21 (.417) *17-30 (.362) since an 18-9 start

Syracuse 13-23 (.361)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.