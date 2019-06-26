Kozma Lights up Bats in Hens Domination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Toledo Mud Hens shut out the Louisville Bats 13-0 featuring a bench clearing scuffle on Wednesday evening Louisville Slugger Field.

In the third inning, the benches cleared as RHP Kyle Funkhouser threw a pitch that appeared to be strike three to Christian Colon. Rogers and Colon exchanged words causing the home plate umpire to step in which resulted in both benches clearing. No punches were thrown, and everyone remained in the game.

Pete Kozma led the Mud Hens (34-43) at the dish going four for five with two doubles and five RBI in the defeat of the Bats (28-50). Daz Cameron also put on a show going four for five with a double and home run.

After going down in order in the first inning, Toledo collected consecutive lead off hits from Victor Reyes and Mikie Mahtook. With one out, Jake Rogers singled to left field scoring Reyes. Cameron loaded the bases with a single right at the left fielder before Kozma cleared the bases with a double. Dawel Lugo then singled with two outs to plate Kozma for the Mud Hens fifth run of the inning.

The fourth inning brought more runs for Toledo as Cameron opened the frame with a double off the right field wall and scored on a single by Kozma. Danny Woodrow then singled, and Willi Castro reached first after being hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Reyes singled to move the runners up a bag as Kozma scored. Mahtook then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field scoring Woodrow as the Mud Hens went up 8-0.

Rogers opened the fifth inning with a walk and Cameron followed with his third hit of the night. Taking a nine-run advantage, Kozma doubled for his fifth RBI of the evening plating Rogers. Lugo then singled through the infield to score Cameron as the Hens reached double digits. Castro then hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Kozma.

The sixth inning brought more of the same as Mahtook doubled and scored on a single by Rogers increasing the Toledo advantage to 12-0.

To cap off a tremendous offensive performance, Cameron hit a solo home run in the ninth inning as Toledo took a 13-0 lead into the final three outs and held on for the shutout victory.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens play another game against the Louisville Bats before returning to Fifth Third Field on Friday. Thursday's game at Louisville Slugger Field is set for 7:00 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 4 for 5, double, home run, RBI, two runs scored

7. IF Willi Castro: 0 for 3, RBI

10. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

12. C Jake Rogers: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored

16. OF Jacob Robson: DNP

18. RHP Bryan Garcia: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

19. OF Danny Woodrow: DNP

22. RHP John Schreiber: DNP

25. LHP Gregory Soto: DNP

26. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP (IL)

27. LHP Matt Hall: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

28. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 1 for 5

Hens Notes:

- Dawel Lugo re-joined Toledo after being optioned by Detroit. In a corresponding move, Jeimer Cadelario was called up to join the Tigers.

- Daz Cameron is riding a five-game hitting streak going nine for 19 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

- The Mud Hens reached double digits on the scoreboard for the 17th time this season. Toledo is now 16-1 when scoring 10 or more runs during the 2019 campaign.

