Redbirds Win Series After 7-0 Shutout at Tacoma

June 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





TACOMA, Washington - The Memphis Redbirds (25-36) captured a series win at the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) after a 7-0 victory in the series finale Thursday night in Tacoma, Wash.

Six of Memphis' 11 hits went for extra bases. Edmundo Sosa and Jose Godoy each had three hits for the Redbirds, who turned a 2-0 lead after six innings into a 7-0 advantage after the top of the eighth.

After Daniel Ponce de Leon worked 3.0 shutout innings, Harold Arauz fired 6.0 scoreless innings to finish the victory. He scattered five hits and struck out three. Arauz needed 79 pitches in his 6.0 innings of relief.

In addition to Sosa and Godoy's three-hit games, Drew Robinson was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Sosa also tripled in addition to his home run and double.

Tommy Edman swiped two bases in the game, giving him nine for the season, after singling and drawing a walk.

Adolis Garcia had an outfield assist at second base, and the Redbirds turned two double plays in the contest against Tacoma (30-31).

The Redbirds begin a four-game series at the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) tomorrow night at 9:05 (CT). Memphis' next home game is Wednesday at the start of a seven-game homestand.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, June 12 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, June 13 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, June 14 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 15 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, June 16 at 2:05: Father's Day hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/fathersday; kids and dads run the bases after the game; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2019

