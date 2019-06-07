Express Humble Aviators in Lopsided 26-11 Victory

SUMMERLIN, Nevada - Viva Las Vegas! The Round Rock Express (36-24) broke Las Vegas Aviators (33-28) franchise history as they plated 26 runs, including a 13-run inning, on 22 hits in a 26-11 victory in Thursday night's series final at Las Vegas Ballpark. The historic contest included five home runs, seven doubles and 51 total at-bats for the E-Train.

Both starters earned decisions as Round Rock RHP Rogelio Armenteros (3-4, 5.00) picked up the win after allowing three runs on five hits in 6.0 innings. On the losing side, Las Vegas RHP Jake Buchanan (3-4, 6.25) gave up five runs on six hits in 5.0 innings.

Round Rock opened the scoring in the second inning as C Jamie Ritchie drove in CF Drew Ferguson with a double. The Aviators answered back in the third as a Mark Payton double turned into a run thanks to a Franklin Barreto single.

In the fourth, Ferguson notched a one-out single then was doubled home by 1B Taylor Jones. 3B Nick Tanielu then shot a longball into right field for his first of a two-home run outing to give the Express a 4-1 lead.

The Express scored single runs in each of the next two frames, beginning with a fifth inning longball courtesy of RF Kyle Tucker. In the sixth, Ritchie doubled home Jones to extend the lead even further. In the bottom half of the sixth, the Aviators came within 6-3 on a two-run homer by Barreto.

The Round Rock offense exploded in the seventh inning as the first 11 batters reached base in consecutive order. The frame saw a total of 19 E-Train hitters come to the plate, led by 2B Josh Rojas with three plate appearances. Eight singles, three doubles, four walks and an Aviators fielding error pushed the Express to a season-high 13 runs on 11 hits scored before Las Vegas could retire the inning. Three E-Train batters collected multiple base hits in the inning - Rojas, Jones and Tucker.

The desperate Aviators fought back in the home half with a Cameron Ruff leadoff home run, followed by a Barreto single, Jorge Mateo triple and Sheldon Neuse double. However, their best effort only cut the deficit to 19-7.

The E-Train refused to let up from there. After Ferguson worked a walk in the eighth, Jones and Tanielu teamed up for back-to-back home runs to increase the lead to 22-7.

As icing on the cake, Tucker crushed his 20th home run of the season prior to three more E-Train runs in the ninth. Rojas and 2B Anibal Sierra, who pinch hit for LF Yordan Alvarez, collected a walk and single before the duo was sent home on an Oscar Campos double. To cap off scoring on Round Rock's best outing of the year, Jones smoked one more two-run homer to extend the gap to 26-7.

Las Vegas added four runs in the ninth as Campos moved to the mound, but an Aviators comeback was nothing but a dream in the 26-11 series finale.

Round Rock continues their road trip as they head to Utah to meet the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) for the first and only time this season. Bees LHP Jose Suarez (2-0, 3.91) is set to start opposite an Express pitcher to be announced. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

