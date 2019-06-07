OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 7, 2019

June 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Fresno Grizzlies (29-31) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (23-36)

Game #60 of 140/Home #27 of 70 (9-17)

Pitching Probables: FRE-RHP Austin Voth (3-4, 4.11) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (1-4, 4.95)

Friday, June 7, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers continue their homestand and open a four-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by True Sky Credit Union...The Dodgers are in the midst of a stretch of 14 straight games against Pacific Conference opponents and are 1-2 so far.

Last Game: The Dodgers put together a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 7-5 loss to Sacramento Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats used a four-run fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead and led, 7-2, heading into the bottom of the ninth. OKC then tallied three runs on four hits. Drew Jackson led off with a triple and scored on a RBI single up the middle by Rocky Gale. Pinch-hitter Jake Peter later provided a RBI groundout, allowing Gale to score, and Zach Reks added a RBI single to cut the River Cats' lead to two runs. The Dodgers brought the tying run to the plate, but Sacramento pitcher Fernando Abad (SV, 7) got Cameron Perkins to ground out to end the game. Sacramento took the game's initial lead in the first inning. Mike Gerber led off with a double then scored on a RBI single by Anthony Garcia. Sacramento went ahead 2-0 when Zach Green grounded into a force out. Sacramento scored four more runs in the fourth inning, as each of the first seven batters collected a hit or walk. Former Dodger Henry Ramos lined a RBI double to right field, pitcher Enderson Franco drew a bases-loaded walk and Gerber hit a two-run single to push Sacramento's lead to 6-0. OKC answered in the bottom of the inning. Shane Peterson knocked a solo homer out to Sacramento's bullpen in right-center field, and Gale also tallied a RBI single. The River Cats added a run in the sixth following a leadoff triple by Abiatal Avelino and a RBI single by Levi Michael. Sacramento reliever Steven Okert (4-1) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in the win. Dodgers starting pitcher Mitchell White (1-4) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana (1-4) makes his ninth start of the season tonight with OKC...Santana picked up his first win of 2019 when he last started June 2 at Memphis, allowing two runs and five hits over a season-high 6.0 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts...In his last two starts, Santana has allowed three earned runs and 10 hits over 11.0 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts...He's now held opponents to two earned runs or less in four of his eight starts with OKC this season...He enters today with 44 strikeouts over 36.1 IP, equating an average of 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles. He made three appearances out of the LAD bullpen and allowed a total of four runs and six hits over 5.0 IP with four walks and six K's. He was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut on June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List June 9...Santana entered 2019 ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 out of the Dominican Republic and converted to pitching in 2014...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Grizzlies.

Against the Grizzlies: 2019: 0-0 2018: 2-2 All-time: 60-41 At OKC: 32-17

The Dodgers and Grizzlies are meeting for their lone series of the season...Fresno is in its first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals after serving as a Houston Astros affiliate from 2015-18 and the San Francisco Giants from 1998-2014...The teams split their four-game series in Fresno last season with the Dodgers winning the finale, 5-4, in 10 innings...Alex Verdugo had eight hits for the Dodgers in the four-game set, including two doubles, while Angelo Mora racked up six RBI and six hits, including a homer, triple and double...The teams have split their last two season series and also split their last two series in OKC in 2017 and 2015...OKC owns a 12-2-7 all-time series record against Fresno...Entering tonight, the Grizzlies have won nine of the last 13 and 10 of the last 15 meetings between the teams.

Dinger Details: Shane Peterson connected on a solo homer in the fourth inning Thursday for his second homer in three games. The Dodgers have now homered in a season-best eight straight games, collecting 14 homers during the stretch, including four multi-homer games...Eight different players have accounted for the homers, including three by Edwin Ríos, as well as two each by Rocky Gale, Kyle Garlick, Drew Jackson and Peterson...Meanwhile, the pitching staff has not allowed a home run in a season-high four straight games.

Hot Rock: Rocky Gale recorded a third straight multi-hit game yesterday, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. He is 7-for-12 with two homers, a double, six RBI and four runs scored over his last three games, and over his last five games, Gale is 9-for-22 with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and six runs scored...Prior to the recent surge, Gale was batting just .122 (6x49) with one extra-base hit and three RBI over his first 15 games with OKC this season...Over his four plate appearances last night, Gale saw a total of 26 pitches.

Steady Eddie: Edwin Ríos doubled last night, extending his season-best hitting streak to eight games. He is 10-for-31 (.323) with three homers, three doubles, 10 RBI and six runs scored during the stretch...Ríos paces the Dodgers with 35 RBI this season and his 45 total hits trail team leader Cameron Perkins by one. His eight homers are tied for second-most on the team...Ríos last hit safely in nine straight games as part of a 16-game hitting streak June 17-July 6, 2016 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Getting Offensive: Yesterday marked the seventh time in the last eight games the Dodgers scored five or more runs, putting up a total of 56 runs over that time. The Dodgers also tallied 11 hits for their fifth game with 10-plus hits in the last 10 contests...OKC went 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position last night and is 27-for-75 (.360) with RISP over the last eight games combined.

Action Jackson: Drew Jackson went 2-for-3 Thursday, hitting a triple, scoring two runs and drawing a walk...He has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .400 (14x35) with five multi-hit outings, five extra-base hits, four RBI and 10 runs scored...Jackson had collected one hit in his previous seven games combined before the recent offensive surge. Since May 26, he has raised his season batting average by 54 points.

Home-Less: With last night's loss, the Dodgers fell to 9-17 at home this season, including a 6-14 mark over the last 20 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The nine home victories are tied with four other teams for the second-fewest in all of the Minors, with only Low-A Beloit collecting fewer (eight)...Last night marked the 12th time in the last 21 home games the Dodgers allowed seven or more runs and the 16th time an opponent recorded an inning of four or more runs. The team's current 6.45 ERA at home is third-highest in the Minors, ahead of Albuquerque (6.59) and Reno (7.38), both of which play in hitter-friendly environments at high elevation.

Around the Horn: OKC has won five straight series openers entering tonight...Errol Robinson has five hits over his last two games and is 6-for-11 over his last three games. He's turned in three multi-hit efforts in his last six games, going 8-for-19 during that time...The Dodgers stole three bases last night after swiping three bags total in their previous 13 games...OKC has committed just one error over the last eight games.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.