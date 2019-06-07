Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Las Vegas Aviators

June 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (38-23) at Las Vegas Aviators (33-28)

Game #62/Road Game #33

Friday, June 7, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (3-2, 2.45) vs. LHP Tyler Alexander (1-3, 6.85)

Something's Gotta Give: Tonight pits one of the premier offensive teams in the Pacific Coast League against one of the top pitching teams in the league. Las Vegas is among the league leaders in triples (27, 1st), runs (402, 2nd), doubles (139, 2nd), batting average (.289, 3rd), and hits (623, 3rd). Meanwhile, San Antonio's pitching staff is among the league leaders in ERA (3.57, 1st), runs allowed (246, 1st), WHIP (1.25, 2nd), and opponent batting average (.232, 2nd)

Two-Bag Totals: Mauricio Dubon led off yesterday's game with his 10th double of the season. The Missions now have six players with at least 10 doubles in 2019, which is tied for third in the Pacific Coast League. Albuquerque paces the league with eight players with 10 or more doubles and Reno has seven. Tyler Saladino leads the Missions with 15 doubles.

For Starters: Burch Smith, tonight's starting pitcher for the Missions, has made eight starts for San Antonio. The Missions are one of four teams in the Pacific Coast League with five different pitchers who have made at least eight starts, which are the most on the circuit. The other teams are Iowa, New Orleans, and Oklahoma City. Zack Brown leads the team with 12 starts, Bubba Derby has nine, and Smith, Thomas Jankins, and Aaron Wilkerson have all made eight.

Highs: The 20 combined runs and 27 combined hits between the Missions and the Salt Lake Bees yesterday were both season-highs in games involving the Missions.

Three For Hager: Jake Hager had arguably his best game of the season yesterday with a season-high three hits including a home run. He also scored two runs for just the second time this season. It was his first three-hit game since July 24, 2018 while with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Everybody Hits: Yesterday all nine starters in the lineup recorded at least one hit for the Missions. It was just the second time this season that the team has accomplished that feat and the first while using a designated hitter. On May 28 at Memphis all eight position players in the starting lineup got a hit along with starting pitcher Bubba Derby. Nine different players had hits on April 25 against Oklahoma City, May 10 against New Orleans, and May 19 against Memphis. On April 25 and May 10 eight starters and one pinch-hitter each tallied hits. On May 19 seven starters and two pinch-hitters recorded hits.

