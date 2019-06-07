Chihuahuas, Missions Lead Early All-Star Voting with Eight Players Each
June 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League, in conjunction with Triple-A Baseball and MLBAM, released Friday the weekly update for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Ballot. The position player receiving the most votes is Yordan Alvarez and Zac Gallen received the most votes among PCL pitchers. The El Paso Chihuahuas and San Antonio Missions lead fan voting in terms of representatives per team with eight players each.
Fan balloting will help determine the starting lineups for both All-Star teams. Fans can cast their votes at the official websites of the Pacific Coast League (PCLBaseball.com), Minor League Baseball (MiLB.com) and the websites of all 16 PCL teams. Ballots can also be cast via mobile devices and tablets and are available through the MiLB First Pitch app. The 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game will take place at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas on July 10.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2019
- International Soccer Returns to Dell Diamond on July 7 - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Las Vegas Aviators - San Antonio Missions
- Chihuahuas, Missions Lead Early All-Star Voting with Eight Players Each - PCL
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 7, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express OF Kyle Tucker Named Astros Player of the Month - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (25-36) at Reno Aces (26-34) - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Return Home Wednesday for Seven-Game Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Aviators, Express Complete Record-Breaking Series - Las Vegas Aviators
- RS3 Turf to Provide Services for Cincinnati Bengals - Round Rock Express
- Express Humble Aviators in Lopsided 26-11 Victory - Round Rock Express
- Aces Victorious in Walk-Off Fashion - Reno Aces
- Sounds Fall to Reno in Slugfest - Nashville Sounds
- Rainiers Drop Three-Game Series Finale to Memphis on Thursday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Redbirds Win Series After 7-0 Shutout at Tacoma - Memphis Redbirds
- Dodgers Rally Late But Fall to River Cats - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- El Paso Nabs Sweep in Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Avelino stays hot as River Cats defeat Dodgers - Sacramento River Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.