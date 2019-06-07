Chihuahuas, Missions Lead Early All-Star Voting with Eight Players Each

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League, in conjunction with Triple-A Baseball and MLBAM, released Friday the weekly update for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Ballot. The position player receiving the most votes is Yordan Alvarez and Zac Gallen received the most votes among PCL pitchers. The El Paso Chihuahuas and San Antonio Missions lead fan voting in terms of representatives per team with eight players each.

Fan balloting will help determine the starting lineups for both All-Star teams. Fans can cast their votes at the official websites of the Pacific Coast League (PCLBaseball.com), Minor League Baseball (MiLB.com) and the websites of all 16 PCL teams. Ballots can also be cast via mobile devices and tablets and are available through the MiLB First Pitch app. The 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game will take place at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas on July 10.

