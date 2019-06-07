Rainiers Drop Three-Game Series Finale to Memphis on Thursday
June 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Tacoma, WA - Jaycob Brugman went 3-for-4, including his first triple with Tacoma, and Mike Wright struck out five across four innings on Thursday against the Memphis Redbirds, but the Tacoma Rainiers were defeated and were edged in the three-game series at Cheney Stadium, 7-0.
Wright (0-1) made the start for the Rainiers (30-31) and allowed one Memphis (25-36) run in four innings on a pair of hits and a walk before handing the ball over to right-hander Ryan Garton, who let up one run across two frames.
Right-hander Darin Gillies surrendered five runs in 1 2/3 innings, including back-to-back homers in the eighth, but struck out three in his first relief appearance of the season with Tacoma. The 26-year-old was promoted from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday and made 26 relief appearances for the Rainiers in 2018.
Offensively, Tacoma managed six hits, getting knocks from Chris Mariscal, Kelby Tomlinson and Ian Miller to go along with Brugman's three hits. The Rainiers went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the loss.
The Rainiers welcome the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, to Tacoma for the start of a four-game wraparound series on Friday at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 pm PDT as left-hander Justus Sheffield (2-4, 5.15) takes the hill for the Rainiers, who will play as La Familia de Tacoma as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
