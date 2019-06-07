International Soccer Returns to Dell Diamond on July 7

ROUND ROCK, Texas - International soccer is returning to Dell Diamond for the fifth year in a row! Toluca is set to face Santos in a Liga MX friendly on Sunday, July 7 at 4:30 p.m. The match is presented by SPD Sports in conjunction with Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment.

Toluca was founded in 1917 and is the third-winningest team in Liga MX, having won the Mexican Primera Trophy 10 times, most recently in 2010. The team also owns four Campeon de Campeones titles, two Copa MX titles and two CONCACAF Champions' Cups. Toluca is led by first-year manager Ricardo La Volpe.

Santos was crowned champions of the Mexican Clasura Division in 2018, the club's sixth tournament title since being founded in 1983. Santos also won Invierno 1996, Verano 2001, Clausura 2008, Clausura 2012 and Clausura 2015. The club qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League after their Clasura Championship a year ago. Santos is led by Salvador Luis Reyes, who was named manager in August 2018.

The match marks the return of Liga MX soccer to the Sports Capital of Texas for the fifth year in a row, as well as the second meeting between Santos and Toluca at the venue. The two foes played to a 2-2 draw in 2017. Dell Diamond hosted Tigres and Pachuca as well as Tigres and Chivas in 2018 in addition to Leon and Morelia in 2016. The first-ever soccer match at the venue featured Chivas and Pachuca in 2015.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now. Kids 10 and under can receive a free general admission ticket with a paying adult. Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Dell Diamond ticket office, online at RRExpress.com or by calling 512-255-2255. Tickets are also on sale at La Michoacana Meat Market locations throughout Central Texas. General admission parking at Dell Diamond is $20 and can be paid via cash or card. Gates for the 4:30 p.m. match will open at 3:30 p.m.

