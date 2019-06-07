Aces Victorious in Walk-Off Fashion

June 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nevada - The Aces continued their magical season on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Tied at 10 runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Juniel Querecuto stepped to the plate to face position player Jett Bandy. Bandy, who is primarily a catcher, was on the mound for Nashville in the 9th in order to conserve bullpen arms after the Sounds sent six other relievers to the mound. With a 1-2 count, Querecuto blooped a ball into center field to score Wyatt Mathisen from second base. The walk-off single was the Aces fifth last at-bat victory of the season. Reno will welcome the Memphis Redbirds to Northern Nevada tomorrow night with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

John Ryan Murphy (1-for-5, 3R HR)

Cody Decker (1-for-3, 3 RBI)

Matt Szczur (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B)

Top Performers - Nashville

Matt Davidson (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)

Andy Ibanez (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)

Adam Moore (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday June 7 Memphis Redbirds RHP Matt Koch vs. RHP Evan Kruczynski 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Upcoming Star Wars Night: On Saturday, June 8, Greater Nevada Field will be transported to a galaxy far, far away...expect to see some of your favorite characters from the film throughout the concourse while you enjoy specialty concession items & immersive in-game experience. | Presented By Truckee Meadows Community College, Wild 102.9, and Reno News & Review. Tickets for the event can be purchased at renoaces.com or by calling 775-334-7000.

Walking in Memphis: The Memphis Redbirds come to the Biggest Little City of the first time since the 2017 campaign. Reno and Memphis have squared off 40 times over the past 10 years and the Redbirds hold the head-to-head advantage 26-14. Last season, the Aces won three out of four at AutoZone Park. The Redbirds ended the month of May with a 10-game losing streak. A familiar face will return to Northern Nevada when the Redbirds visit. Tommy Layne, drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2007, appeared in 37 games with the Aces between 2011 and 2012. The right-hander tossed 141.2 innings and finished with an overall record of 10-9.

Knock on Wood: With John Ryan Murphy's three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning tonight, the Reno Aces have now homered in 25 consecutive games. During the streak, that began on May 11, Reno has hit a total of 64 home runs which is more than any other team in professional baseball.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2019

