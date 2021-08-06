Rainiers Run Roughshod over Reno 13-0 in Series-Opener

Reno, NV - Improving to 5-2 on this 12-game road trip through Nevada, the Tacoma Rainiers (44-35) hit five home runs to pull within four games of the first place Reno Aces (48-31) on Thursday evening. The 13-0 victory in the series-opener was Tacoma's fourth win by shutout this season, and only the second time Reno has been shutout in 2021.

The Rainiers drew first blood in the second inning after Triple-A West's leading hitter, Jose Marmolejos (.371), led off with a double to right field. Sam Travis strolled to the plate and promptly smacked his fifth homer of the season to left-center, on a 1-0 pitch. Jose Godoy followed by doinking a solo shot off the foul pole in right, his fifth home run as well.

The Rainiers kept pouring it on in the second, as Marcus Wilson chased a Donovan Walton two out walk by narrowly missing a homer, settling for an RBI double off the left field wall, scoring Walton all the way from first base for a 4-0 Rainiers lead. It was Wilson's first hit and RBI with Tacoma in his club debut, after being claimed by the Mariners off waivers from the Red Sox earlier in the week.

In the fourth inning Tacoma batted around, plating five runs. Wilson worked a bases-loaded walk for his second RBI, followed by a Taylor Trammell sacrifice fly. Marmolejos then ripped a two-run single, before Jose Godoy blooped in an RBI knock of his own, and it was 9-0 Rainiers.

Ryan Weber, starting his second game this season for Tacoma after making a pair of relief appearances with the Mariners, was sterling over six innings of work. Weber retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced, including the final 17 in order, allowing a lone hit without any walks. The right-hander struck out seven.

Brian O'Keefe made it an even 10 runs in the seventh, launching the third Tacoma homer of the game, a solo shot to left-center. It was O'Keefe's fourth home run since joining the Rainiers on July 11. It was 11-0 when Marmolejos yanked a homer to right, the second time in the game and the seventh time this season Tacoma has hit back-to-back jacks; Marmolejos has been involved on four of the seven occasions. During a current six-game hit streak, Marmolejos is 13-for-22. Against Reno this season, he's 17-for-38, with four homers and 14 RBI. His 18 homers lead the Rainiers in only 55 games; Marmolejos played his first 31 games this season in the Majors.

Walton drilled a two-run homer to right field in the ninth inning, after Jack Reinheimer rapped a two-out single. Walton, O'Keefe, Marmolejos, Travis, Godoy and Wyatt Mathisen all ended the game with multiple hits, Walton and Marmolejos each scored three times. All Tacoma batters registered at least one of 16 hits; eight of nine scored at least one run; seven drove in at least one run.

The five home runs the Rainiers hit tied a season high; they last did it July 19 at home against Salt Lake, in a 12-2 win.

Tacoma will next be in action on Friday, for game two in Reno. Southpaw David Huff is scheduled to start for the Rainiers, against Aces RHP Seth Frankoff. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PT.

