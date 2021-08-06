Aces Notes

August 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







First pitch from Sutter Health Park is set for 7:05 p.m. Josh Rojas will be starting his Major League Rehab Assignment in Reno tonight.

"It's Just a Flesh Wound":

The Aces lost, 13-0, in the opening contest of its six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Ildemaro Vargas increased his hitting streak to four games with a double in the opening frame. The veteran infielder also recorded his 34th career stolen base with the Aces when he swiped third in the first inning.

Ryan Weiss, Jesus Liranzo and Chester Pimental combined to toss four innings and surrender just one run on four hits out of the Aces' bullpen.

Seth Beer extended his hitting streak to three games with a single down the third-base line in the seventh.

Reno holds a 3-0 record this season after losing a game by nine or more runs.

Junior Garcia and Luis Castillo compete for the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games tonight with the Dominican Republic against the Republic of Korea. Castillo has made four appearances in the Olympics, boasting a 1-1 record with a save and a trio of strikeouts while Garcia tossed a perfect inning with one punchout against the United States in the quarterfinals.

"I'll Have What They're Having":

McCarthy has been on a tear since July 23, slashing .174/.273/.384 entering the contest. Since then, the Aces' outfielder bumped his slash line to .234/.322/.406 following a 16-for-46 showing for a .347 batting average along with a trio of RBIs and nine runs scored in 12 appearances.

Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .382/.455/.562 slash line while going 34-for-89 at the dish in 25 games. Of his 34 base knocks, 26 have been singles to along with four home runs, four doubles, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters. Reno's catcher is slashing .309/.434/.441 with 21 hits, 15 RBIs and seven tallies in 24 appearances.

After a rough first month in MiLB's top level, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 12 runs on 32 hits and punching out 31 batters in 34 innings of work.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In nine appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on six hits while compiling four holds and one save.

Over their last 11 appearances, Seth Beer and Juniel Querecuto have put forth a combined 23-for-67 (.343) at the dish with 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored. Beer has paced the team over that stretch with a trio of home runs.

"Keep Your Friends Close, but Your Enemies Closer":

Tacoma has won seven of its last 10, having outscored its opponents, 61-32, while allowing more than four runs on just one occasion.

Kristopher Negron's club put up its third-highest run total of the season in Thursday night's game.

The Rainiers sit just four games back of its division-leading opponent but, hold a 20-17 record on the road.

Jose Marmalejos sits atop the Triple-A leaderboard with his .371 batting average and while his .462 on-base percentage, .720 slugging percentage and 1.182 OPS rank second in MiLB's highest level. Over his last 10 games, the Rainiers' infielder is slashing a .412/.500/.647 after going 14-for-34 with 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

David Huff will toe the slab for Tacoma on Friday opposite Aces' right-hander Seth Frankoff. Huff has made two starts against Reno this season, going 0-1 in 10 innings of work and allowing a combined five runs on nine hits with 10 strikeouts.

Seth Frankoff will make his first start against Tacoma this year. In his career, the veteran pitcher has only made two relief appearances versus the Mariners Triple-A affiliate, tossing a pair of perfect innings and striking out three batters.

"Nobody Puts the Aces in a Corner":

The Aces became the first team to reach the 200-run plateau with 209 in the seventh inning or later. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .315 batting average, 289 hits, 43 home runs, 54 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 209 tallies and .315 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 28 more runs than Rancho Cucamonga with 181 and 28 more points than second-best Quad City with a .287 mark.

Lalli's squad remains in third place in all of professional baseball with 55 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 57 tallies and the Montgomery Biscuits with 56. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .320 batting average, ahead of the Buffalo Bisons with a .309 mark.

The Biggest Little City's team has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of contests, boasting a 13-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds a 7-3 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 16-4 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.