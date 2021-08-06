Houston Astros 3B Alex Bregman to Rehab at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Two-time MLB All-Star and 2017 World Series Champion 3B Alex Bregman is scheduled to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment at Dell Diamond beginning on Friday, August 6 as the Round Rock Express host the Sugar Land Skeeters. Bregman is expected to start at third base and hit leadoff for the Skeeters in tonight's 7:05 p.m. contest. Tickets are available now at RRExpress.com.

The Houston Astros star is recovering from a left quad strain that landed him on the Injured List on June 17. Bregman began his rehab assignment with Sugar Land on July 26 and has appeared in six games for the Skeeters in what has been his first action at the minor league level since getting called up to Houston in July 2016.

Prior to the injury, Bregman was hitting .275 (63-229) with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBI across 59 games for the Astros. The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the Houston lineup for the last six seasons, combining to hit .282 (645-2,287) with 166 doubles, 12 triples, 112 home runs and 376 RBI in 618 career games in the Major Leagues.

In addition to capturing the 2017 World Series Championship with the Astros, Bregman was named to both the 2018 and 2019 American League All-Star squads. The Albuquerque native also captured the 2019 Silver Slugger Award after a career year in which he hit .296 (164-554) with 37 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 112 RBI.

After being selected by Houston with the second pick of the 2015 MLB Draft following a standout career at LSU, Bregman spent parts of just two seasons in the minors, combining to hit an even .300 (176-586) with 35 doubles, six triples, 24 home runs and 95 RBI in 151 games across Class A, Double-A and Triple-A action.

Round Rock and Sugar Land continue their six-game series at Dell Diamond on Friday night. Express RHP A.J. Alexy is set to make his Triple-A debut with a start in tonight's contest while the Skeeters plan to send RHP Peter Solomon (5-0, 5.55) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

