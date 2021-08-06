Express Push Past Skeeters for Friday Night Victory

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (38-42) pushed past the Sugar Land Skeeters (45-34) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at Dell Diamond. RHP Jake Lemoine and RHP Joe Gatto combined for 4.1 scoreless innings of relief to keep the Skeeters off the board past the fourth inning as the Express rallied for four runs to win.

Lemoine (6-3, 2.90) earned the win, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings and allowing one walk while recording a strikeout. Skeeters reliever RHP Michael Kelly (1-3, 1.93) suffered the loss after allowing the game-winning run to cross in a 1.0-inning outing that saw two hits and one punchout.

Sugar Land was first on the board as 1B J.J. Matijevic sent a shot out of the park to lead off the second inning. The Skeeters increased their advantage to 3-0 in the fourth when SS C.J. Hinojosa hit a leadoff single and was brought home on a Norel Gonzalez home run.

The Express cut the Skeeters' lead to 3-2 in the sixth as DH Yohel Pozo reached on a two-out double before CF Leody Taveras hit his second dinger of the series to score the pair.

Round Rock knotted the contest at three apiece as C John Hicks crossed home plate in the seventh frame after hitting a leadoff single then stealing second. The catcher made it to third base as LF Elier Hernandez popped out and finished his trip around the bases on a Ryan Dorow sacrifice fly.

The Express' game-winning run was plated as Pozo singled in the eighth to drive RF Steele Walker in after the outfielder knocked a base hit and advanced to second then third on a Skeeters error and wild pitch. Lemoine then worked around a pair of baserunners to seal the 4-3 victory.

Rehabbing Houston Astros 3B Alex Bregman finished the contest 1-3 at the plate with a single and two walks.

The two teams face off in game three of the six-game series at Dell Diamond on Saturday night. Express RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, 3.60) is set for the night's start against Skeeters RHP Shawn Dubin (2-2, 5.06). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

