Aviators Take Game One

Las Vegas scored early and often, as the Aviators held on for a 7-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night. Las Vegas jumped on Bees' starter Thomas Pannone for three runs in the first and one run in both the second and third innings for a 5-1 lead. Salt Lake plated one run in the fourth on an RBI double by Jake Gatewood and two in the seventh on a run scoring single by Matt Thaiss and a double play to pull to within one, but that would be as close as they would get.

Pannone (3-8) took the loss, as he went four innings and allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Thaiss led the Bees with three hits, including two doubles, and one run batted in, while Gavin Cecchini added two hits and one RBI. One of Cecchini's hits was a two base hit and he has now doubled in five consecutive games. Brennon Lund chipped in with a solo homer in the ninth inning, his career best ninth of the year.

