Aviators Build Early Lead, Hang on for 7-5 Victory over Salt Lake

After a difficult six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers in which their only two victories were nail-biters, the Aviators returned to Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday hoping to start another six-game series - this one against the Salt Lake Bees - with a stress-free victory.

Early on, things appeared headed that way, as Las Vegas scored runs in each of the first three innings to grab a 5-1 lead. A couple hours later, though, the Bees had clawed their way back, and the Aviators suddenly found themselves in yet another dogfight. But unlike on Tuesday - when they climbed out of a 5-0 first-inning hole to steal an 8-6 win over Tacoma - the Aviators avoided being on the wrong end of a comeback, holding on for a 7-5 victory before a $2 Beer Night crowd of 6,225.

Shortstop Pete Kozma (4-for-5, two doubles, run, RBI) and designated hitter Austin Allen (3-for-4, two-run home run, double, walk) paced a 12-hit attack for Las Vegas, while starting pitcher Brian Howard delivered five strong innings to earn his first victory in nearly seven weeks. With back-to-back wins, the Aviators (40-39) once again find themselves a game over .500 on the season and within eight games of first-place Reno.

After playing from behind for the majority of the Tacoma series, Las Vegas threw the first - and second and third - punches on Thursday, as seven of the first 13 batters reached base safely, with five of them crossing home plate.

Allen was responsible for the big the blow, crushing a two-out, two-run homer deep over the center-field wall to cap a three-run first inning against Salt Lake starting pitcher - and onetime College of Southern Nevada product - Thomas Pannone. After the Bees tallied a run in the top of the second, Kozma (RBI double in the second) and left fielder Mickey McDonald (sacrifice fly in the third) stretched the Aviators' lead to 5-1.

Las Vegas continued to clog the bases over the ensuing three innings thanks to three hits and two walks but failed to add to its lead. Those missed opportunities opened the door for the Bees to climb back into the game, and they did just that, scoring a run in the fourth and two in the seventh to pull to within 5-4.

However, the Aviators quickly reestablished their cushion in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a pair of two-out runs courtesy of a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch to take a 7-4 lead. After both teams failed to score in the eighth, Las Vegas manager Fran Riordan summoned left-hander A.J. Puk from the bullpen to close things out. Bees right-fielder Bennon Lund had other ideas, though, as he hammered Puk's second pitch over the center-field fence to trim the Aviators' lead to two.

Undaunted, Puk quickly regained his composure and retired the next three Salt Lake hitters on just eight pitches for his first save of the season. Not only did Puk preserve his team's win, but he secured Howard's first victory since June 21 - and the lanky 6-foot-9 right-hander certainly deserved it after turning in one of his best outings of the season.

Not only did he yield only two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings, but Howard (3-4) displayed pinpoint control, throwing 59 of 87 pitches for strikes. Most importantly, he worked from ahead in the count the entire night, delivering first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 22 batters he faced, including the first nine in a row.

GAME NOTES: Aviators first baseman Francisco Peña (2-for-4, two runs, walk) extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He's batting .366 (15-for-41) during the streak with five homers and 13 RBI and is now tied for second on the team in home runs (16) and ranks second in RBI (5). ... Second baseman Nate Mondou (2-for-3, run) joined Kozma, Allen and Peña with multiple hits. However, Mondou was forced to leave the game in the seventh after he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the sixth. ... Right-hander Ben Bracewell preceded Puk to the mound and allowed just one hit in 1 1/3 innings. ... Salt Lake finished with 13 hits, including six doubles. ... The Bees (2-for-14) and Aviators (2-for-12) combined to go 4-for-26 with runners in scoring position. They also left a combined 18 runners on base (11 by Las Vegas). ... Howard has posted a 4.50 ERA over his last five starts (11 runs allowed in 22 innings), giving up three runs or fewer in each outing. As a result, he's lowered his season ERA from 6.15 to 5.61. ... In three starts against the Aviators prior to Thursday, Pannone - who was drafted out of CSN in 2013 - had gone 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA, surrendering six earned runs in 17 1/3 innings. ... Las Vegas third baseman Vimael Machín remained sidelined with an oblique injury he suffered in Monday's game. He's listed as day-to-day.

THOMAS STILL ON THE MEND: Prior to the game, Aviators manager Fran Riordan said that outfielder Cody Thomas - who hasn't played since straining his Achilles' tendon on July 25 in a game at Salt Lake - isn't expected to return to the lineup for at least another week. The 26-year-old Texas native still leads the team with 18 homers, 52 RBI, 20 doubles and a 1.028 OPS. He's also tied for the team lead with four triples and ranks second with 46 runs.

STERLING SILVER IN THE HOUSE: A little more than a week ago, Las Vegas native Erica Sullivan was in Tokyo wowing her country by earning in a silver medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle event at the 2020 Summer Olympics. On Saturday, the former Faith Lutheran Middle School student and 2018 Palo Verde High School graduate will at Las Vegas Ballpark, where she will participate in the pregame "Play Ball" segment.

Sullivan swam the 1,500-meter race - the first time it was ever included as an Olympic women's swimming event - in 15 minutes, 41.41 seconds, finishing only behind decorated Olympian Katie Ledecky.

ALONE AT THE TOP: The Aviators, who led all of Minor League Baseball in attendance during Las Vegas Ballpark's inaugural season in 2019, once again are a popular attraction with Las Vegas baseball fans this season. Through 43 home games, the club has welcomed 272,485 fans through the turnstiles, which is tops in the 10-team Triple-A West.

ON DECK: Veteran right-hander Paul Blackburn (3-6, 5.21 ERA) will take the ball for the Aviators on Friday and oppose Salt Lake lefty Brian Johnson (2-3, 6.32) in the second game of the six-game series. First is 7:05 p.m., with a fireworks show scheduled to follow the game.

