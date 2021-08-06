OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 6, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-38) at Albuquerque Isotopes (36-42)

Game #80 of 130/Road #44 of 65

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Markus Solbach (0-5, 7.32) vs. ABQ-RHP Dereck Rodríguez (2-2, 8.92)

Friday, August 6, 2021 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: After dropping last night's series opener in extra innings to snap a three-game winning streak, the Oklahoma City Dodgers will look to even their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park...OKC is in second place in the East Division of Triple-A West, 4.5 games behind division-leading Sugar Land. The Isotopes are in fourth place, 4.5 games behind OKC.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers overcame a late five-run deficit and took their first lead of the night in the 10th inning, but the Albuquerque Isotopes scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to win, 8-7, Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Dodgers were down, 6-1, heading into the seventh inning, but scored three runs to cut the deficit to two. Drew Avans connected on a solo homer, and Zach McKinstry and Matt Davidson each provided RBI's during the inning. Then in the eighth inning, Hamlet Marte hit a game-tying, two-run homer to center field for his third extra-base hit of the night. After neither team scored in the ninth, the Dodgers quickly took their first lead of the night when Yoshi Tsutsugo started the 10th inning with a RBI double to score the automatic runner from second base. However, after Tsutsugo was at second base with none out and third base with one out, the Dodgers could not bring him home. The first batter of the bottom of the 10th inning was retired, but Taylor Snyder tied the game with a double, and Dustin Garneau won the game for the Isotopes on the very next pitch with a RBI single.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Markus Solbach (0-5) makes his ninth start and 13th appearance for the OKC Dodgers tonight, still aiming for his first win of the 2021 campaign...Solbach most recently pitched July 31 at Round Rock, allowing three runs and seven hits while tying his season-high mark with 5.0 innings. He issued one walk and recorded four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 6-3 defeat...In eight starts, Solbach has a 8.48 ERA compared to a 4.22 ERA when pitching out of the bullpen. The Dodgers are just 2-6 in his starts, with losses in three straight and in five of the last six...Solbach joined OKC May 24 from Extended Spring Training. He did not play in the U.S. in 2020 due to the canceled Minor League season and played for San Marino of the Italian Baseball League, dominating over nine appearances (eight starts) and allowed two runs total (one earned) over 30.1 IP for a 0.30 ERA. He scattered 15 hits while racking up 53 K's against eight walks...2021 is the 11th season of his pro career. He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Jan. 3, 2019 and has also spent time in the Twins (2011-13) and Diamondbacks (2014-16) organizations, two different independent leagues, as well as the Australian Baseball League...He previously faced the Isotopes during his team and Triple-A debut May 25. He pitched 2.0 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in the Dodgers' 12-0 road victory.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 2-5 2019: 3-0 All-time: 109-95 At ABQ: 47-59 The Dodgers make their second trip of the season to Albuquerque...The Isotopes took four of six games, May 20-25, with OKC winning the second meeting and series finale between the teams. The Dodgers scored 10 or more runs three times during the series as they outscored the Isotopes, 47-38, and outhit them, 62-50. OKC also shut out the Isotopes 12-0 in the series finale. Four OKC players each collected seven hits in the first series and Luke Raley picked up seven RBI...The Dodgers swept a three-game set between the teams June 12-14, 2019 by a combined score of 27-13 at Isotopes Park, including a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019. The sweep also marked the first time OKC had won three straight games in one series at Isotopes Park since June 22-24, 2011...Since the teams each began new affiliations in 2015, the Isotopes slightly lead the series, 13-12...After winning six straight games against the Isotopes between 2018-19, the Dodgers have now lost five of seven to Albuquerque to begin 2021.

Same Names, Different Teams: When the Dodgers last played the Isotopes, they left the Duke City with a 5-13 record through the first 18 games of the season. Since then, the Dodgers are 36-25 - the best record in Triple-A West since May 26. The Isotopes have also significantly improved during that time, going from a 6-12 record to 30-30 since. Since the calendar turned to July 1, the Isotopes own the best record in Triple-A at 21-9. They're 8-2 in their last 10 games and have won seven of their last eight games.

Road Raging: Last night snapped a string of three consecutive road wins for the Dodgers, who are now 23-9 in their last 32 road games and 8-4 in their last 12 road games. The Dodgers have not lost consecutive road games since May in Albuquerque when they dropped three straight May 22-24. They have followed up each of their last eight road defeats with a win in the next game, including wins in Game 2 each of their last four times they dropped the series opener...OKC is 25-18 on the road overall this season with the third-most road wins in Triple-A West behind league leaders Reno and Sugar Land, who each have 26 road wins...OKC averages 6.3 runs and 9.4 hits per game on the road compared to 5.2 runs and 8.3 hits at home and has hit 21 more homers on the road even though the team has only played seven more road games...The Dodgers have won five consecutive road series, and in each of the last two, they bounced back from a loss in the series opener to win four of the final five games of the set.

Close But Not Quite: With yesterday's loss, the Dodgers fell to 1-4 in extra-inning games this season and have dropped six of the last seven games to go to extras going back to the 2019 season. In the seven extra innings played this season, all beginning with a runner at second base, the Dodgers have only scored three times and are 4-for-25...The Dodgers are now 6-14 in one-run games overall this season, and they have lost seven of the last nine one-run games they've been involved in. The 14 one-run losses are most in Triple-A West, while the six wins are the fewest...Last night marked the first time all season the Dodgers carried a lead into their opponent's final at-bat and the opponent even as much as tied the game. The last time the Dodgers did not hold a lead in their opponent's final at-bat was two years to the day on Aug. 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. The Dodgers led, 9-8, heading into the bottom of the ninth before the Aviators scored twice to win, 10-9...Yesterday was OKC's third walk-off loss of the season and second in Albuquerque, as well as the ninth last at-bat win by an opponent this season, including the third in the last five games at Isotopes Park.

To Thine Own Self Be True: Hamlet Marte went 3-for-4 last night, finishing a single shy of the cycle. After being called out on strikes in his first at-bat, the catcher then tripled in the fifth inning, doubled in the seventh inning and homered in the eighth inning as he became the fifth OKC player this season with three or more extra-base hits in a game. His game-tying, two-run homer to center field was his second homer of the season, while his three hits set a season high and last night was the first game of his career with three extra-base hits...Over his last two games, Marte is 5-for-8 with three RBI and three runs scored. It's the first time he's registered back-to-back multi-hit games in 2021.

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo finished last night's game 2-for-5 with two RBI, including a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning. Tsutsugo has now reached base safely in 19 of his last 21 games, batting .338 (24x71) with six homers, six doubles, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and a .448 OBP (OB 39/87 PA). Over his last six games, Tsutsugo is 9-for-23 (.391), including a homer, five doubles, four multi-hit games, eight RBI, seven runs scored and four walks. He's picked up at least one extra-base hit in five of the six games...Over his first 16 games with OKC, Tsutsugo batted .127 (8x63) and had a .211 OBP.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana collected a hit last night to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. During the hitting streak, Santana is 18-for-43 (.419) with nine RBI and seven multi-hit games. He has tallied two or more hits in six of his last eight games (14x34), seven of his last 10 games (18x43) and eight of his last 12 games (20x47). He has also hit safely in 20 of his last 22 starts. Since July 1, he's batted .344 (32x93) after batting .236 through June 30...With the recent surge, Santana is now third on the team this season with 15 multi-hit games, tied for third with 12 doubles and fourth with 49 total hits this season...He is in the midst of his longest hitting streak since a 12-game streak June 30-July 11, 2019 with Double-A Tulsa.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit two homers last night and have hit six homers over their last three games. OKC now has 44 homers over their last 25 games, and their 44 homers since July 8 are tied for second-most in Triple-A - one behind leader Albuquerque (45 HR)...The Isotopes homered last night and opponents have now homered in a season-high 11 consecutive games (16 HR)...Even with the bump of late, the Dodgers have still allowed the fewest homers in Triple-A West this season (94).

The Runaround: The Dodgers scored at least seven runs for a fourth consecutive game last night and have now scored 30 runs over the last four contests on 39 hits, including three games with double-digit hit totals, including 12 hits last night. This is the second time the Dodgers have scored seven-plus runs in four straight games, previously done July 8-11 at El Paso. They've gone 14-for-45 (.311) with runners in scoring position and have 22 extra-base hits during the four-game stretch, including eight extra-base hits last night. It was the Dodgers' fourth game this season with eight or more extra-base hits.

Sales Pitch: The OKC pitching staff picked up 12 more K's last night and have struck out at least nine batters in 11 of the last 14 games and in 14 of the last 18 games, including 13 games with double-digit K's. Over the 18-game stretch, the Dodgers have 201 strikeouts - third-most in all of the Minors or Majors since July 16...The Dodgers lead Triple-A West with 778 strikeouts this season. OKC led the Pacific Coast League with a team record 1,287 strikeouts in 2019 and with 1,272 strikeouts in 2017.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers had a streak of six consecutive games scoring first and scoring in the first or second inning come to an end last night. With Thursday's loss, the Dodgers have now dropped seven straight games when their opponent scored first...Justin Bruihl threw 2.0 scoreless innings between the eighth and ninth, keeping Thursday's game tied. Bruihl has not allowed an earned run in his last 10 outings since July 3 (13.0 IP), and over the 10-game stretch, he's allowed nine hits with four walks and 15 strikeouts...Albuquerque went 6-for-16 (.375) with RISP last night after OKC had limited opponents 8-for-62 (.129) in the previous eight games combined.

