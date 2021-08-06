Sacramento Renews Acquaintances

The Sacramento River Cats led 7-0 in the third inning Thursday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-1. It was the first game of a six-game series and the first time the Chihuahuas and River Cats have met since 2019.

El Paso's lone run came on an RBI double by catcher Webster Rivas in the top of the fourth inning. Chihuahuas center fielder Brian O'Grady went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in the loss. Reliever Nabil Crismatt pitched a scoreless outing in his first game with El Paso. Nick Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings out of the El Paso bullpen.

Former Chihuahua Jason Vosler hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Sacramento. San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in an MLB injury rehab game Thursday for Sacramento.

Team Records: El Paso (32-45), Sacramento (34-45)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (2-1, 7.06) vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

