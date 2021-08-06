Vosler, Davis go yard in Longoria's return to diamond

West Sacramento, Calif. - Powered by home runs from first baseman Jason Vosler and left fielder Jaylin Davis, the Sacramento River Cats (34-45) downed the El Paso Chihuahuas (32-45) for a series-opening victory.

Vosler, a member of the 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas, quickly put the River Cats up 2-0 in the first inning when he homered to left-center off lefty Luke Westphal (1-1). The big fly was Vosler's ninth for Sacramento, and third against a left-hander.

In his first game since June 5, rehabbing Giants third baseman Evan Longoria lined a two-run single in the second to make it 5-0, finishing the day 1-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Davis extended the lead to 8-1 in the seventh with his 10th home run of the season. He's now tied for third in home runs, despite playing in only 22 games. Davis also showed his cannon, throwing out Nick Tanielu at home trying to tag from third.

In his first start since being optioned on July 31, lefty Sammy Long struck out three, allowing two walks and one hit over 2.2 scoreless innings. In 10.1 innings with Sacramento this year, Long has struck out 18.

The River Cats have yet to name a starter for Friday, but they will take on El Paso lefty Kyle McGrath (2-1, 7.06). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Right fielder Mike Tauchman went 0-for-1, with four walks, three runs, and two RBIs (both coming on bases loaded walks). According to Stathead, no player in MLB history has ever gone 0-for-1 with four walks, three runs, and two RBIs.

Right-hander Kervin Castro (6-1) got the win, striking out two in 1.0 inning. Castro has now won four straight games, five in his last seven outings.

