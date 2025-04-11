Rainiers Give up Season-High 17 Runs in Loss to Sacramento

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-7) dropped their fifth consecutive game as the Sacramento River Cats (7-5) took down the Rainiers 17-7.

Sacramento opened the scoring in the first inning. The bases were quickly loaded after Grant McCray singled, Marco Luciano walked, and Brett Wisely singled. David Villar then lined a single to left to bring in McCray. Brett Auerbach worked a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0, and after Jake Lamb struck out, Max Stassi knocked a bases-clearing double into the left field corner. After a single from Osleivis Basabe and a strikeout of Sergio Alcantara, Stassi scored the River Cats' sixth and final run of the inning on McCray's second single of the frame.

Sacramento padded their lead in the third inning. Jake Lamb reached base on a hit by pitch, and he moved to second and then to third on back-to-back groundouts to first base. He then scored on an infield single by Sergio Alcantara to make the score 7-0.

Tacoma cut into the deficit the following half inning. Rhylan Thomas grounded out to begin the frame, but after consecutive walks to Harry Ford and Cole Young, Ben Williamson hit a two-RBI double that rolled to the right field wall to make it 7-2.

Sacramento got one back in the fourth, as Marco Luciano walked to lead off the inning and got into scoring position on David Villar's second single of the game. Brett Auerbach scored Luciano and notched his second RBI of the game with a double into the right-center field gap, which increased the River Cats' lead to 8-2.

The River Cats plated another in the fifth. Grant McCray doubled with one out for his third knock of the game and his first extra-base hit of the season. McCray scored on a single to right field from Marco Luciano, bringing the Sacramento lead back to seven runs at 9-2.

Tacoma responded with four runs in the fifth, as Rhylan Thomas led the inning off with a walk. Harry Ford singled to reach base for the third time in the game, and after Cole Young struck out swinging Ben Williamson lined a single to right to score Thomas and earn him his third RBI of the game. Austin Shenton then drove a three-run home run over the right field wall, his second of the season. The inning ended with the Rainiers back within three with a score of 9-6.

Marco Luciano added to the Sacramento lead in the seventh inning, as he homered to left field to reach base for the fourth time, record his second RBI, and make the score 10-6.

Sacramento would add seven in the top of the ninth. Tacoma pitcher Will Klein was relieved by catcher Jacob Nottingham after giving up two runs on 35 pitches. Nottingham walked in two, let in a run on a hit by pitch, and gave up two more on base hits before retiring the side, leaving the score at 17-6.

Tacoma notched one more in the ninth, as Cole Young scored on Ben Williamson's third hit of the game, bringing his total to four RBIs, the most by a Rainier in a game this season. Sacramento's Joe Peguero got Austin Shenton to fly out to left to end the game with a final score of 17-7.

Postgame Notes:

Shintaro Fujinami posted his fourth consecutive scoreless and hitless outing, bringing his streak to 4.0 innings. This is the longest active scoreless and hitless streak on the team

Ben Williamson's four RBIs are the most by a Rainier in a single game this season

Marco Luciano's home run is only the second home run hit by a member of an opposing team at Cheney Stadium this season

The 17 runs allowed by Tacoma are the most given up since they allowed 18 runs on August 15, 2023 at Sacramento.

The seven runs allowed in the ninth inning tie the most allowed in a single inning this season, matching the seven allowed in the third inning on April 6 at Reno.

