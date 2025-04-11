Comets Rally Late to Edge Express

April 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored seven runs over the final two innings, erasing a late four-run deficit to come back and defeat the Round Rock Express, 9-8, Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets (9-3) trailed, 6-2, entering the eighth inning but pulled even with a two-run single by James Outman followed with a two-run homer by Michael Chavis. Round Rock (5-7) regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning to go in front 7-6 entering the ninth inning. Alex Freeland's RBI double leveled the score before Eddie Rosario hit a go-ahead two-run homer - his second home run of the night. Round Rock's Evan Carter homered with two outs in the bottom of the inning before the Comets sealed the win. Round Rock scored twice in the first inning and continued to maintain a lead up until the top of the eighth inning.

Of Note: -The Comets won for a second straight game despite trailing after seven innings, and now three of the team's last five wins have been in games trailing in the eighth inning or later. Thursday was also the Comets' second last at-bat win of the season.

-OKC has started a second consecutive series by winning each of the first three games.

-Eddie Rosario became the first Comet with a multi-homer game this season, hitting a solo shot in the second inning and a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning. Rosario finished 4-for-5 with three extra-base hits and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

-Michael Chavis homered in a third consecutive game, sending a two-run blast to center field in the eighth inning to tie Thursday's contest. Chavis has now hit five of the Comets' 14 home runs this season.

-Alex Freeland tallied a sixth consecutive multi-hit game, gong 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Freeland is 14-for-26 with five doubles and 13 RBI over the six-game stretch.

Next Up: The Comets look to stay hot in Round Rock beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

