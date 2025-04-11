Express Take 2-1 Win Over Comets

April 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Justin Foscue hit a game-winning single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning to send the Round Express to a 2-1 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Friday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets (9-4) took a 1-0 lead on a leadoff homer by Hyeseong Kim. Round Rock (6-7) pulled into a tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a RBI single by Tucker Barnhart. The game went to extra innings at 1-1, and neither team scored in the 10th inning. After the Comets were blanked in the top of the 11th inning, the first two batters of the bottom half of the frame walked to load the bases for Foscue, who hit a fly ball to center field for the game-winning hit.

Of Note:

-Friday's loss snapped a five-game road winning streak for OKC. The Comets are now 5-2 on the road this season, with both losses coming in walk-off fashion.

-The Comets are now 1-1 in extra innings this season and 2-2 in games tied after eight innings.

-Hyeseong Kim led off the game with a home run, going deep on the second pitch of Friday's game for the first home run of his U.S. career...Kim has hit safely in eight of his last nine games with seven extra-base hits.

-Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 and extended his season-opening hitting streak to 11 games.

-OKC's offense was held to season lows with one run and five hits. The team went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips made the fourth appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment. Phillips retired all three batters he faced in the fifth inning, including two via strikeout, and threw 13 pitches (seven strikes).

-The Comets turned a season-high three double plays.

Next Up : The Comets look to restart the offense when they face the Express at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2025

