Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

TODAY'S GAME - 4/11 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz vs. Sacramento LHP Kyle Harrison (0-0, 1.13)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KJR 93.9 FM

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#58) - signed as a minor league free agent

THE RAINIERS: Gave up six runs in the opening frame as they fell 17-7 to Sacramento on Thursday, dropping their fifth straight game...trailing 9-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Rainiers put up four runs to cut the deficit to three...Ben Williamson ripped an RBI single to right field to drive in one of his four RBI, tying his career high...Austin Shenton followed with a three-run home run, his second of the season...the River Cats tacked on another run in the seventh and then plated seven in the ninth, with two getting charged to C Jacob Nottingham, who came in to pitch the final two outs of the ninth...Tacoma plated one more run in the ninth on another Williamson single, falling 17-7.

BIG BEN RINGS AT FOUR : INF Ben Williamson tied his career-highs for hits and RBI on Thursday, going 3-for-4 with four RBI...it's the ninth three-hit game for Williamson and his second four-RBI game of his career...Williamson leads the Rainiers with both 14 hits and eight RBI on the season...of Williamson's 14 hits this season, two have been to the pull-side, six have been straightaway and six have gone to the opposite field...Williamson is seeing 3.824 pitches per plate appearance, the second-most on the Rainiers (Cole Young - 3.981) and good for 16th in the PCL...Williamson worked an 11-pitch at-bat in the first inning, the most for a Rainiers batter this season and one of 11 hitters in the PCL to do so in 2025.

FOREVER YOUNG ON BASE: INF Cole Young has reached base in each of the last eight games, a the longest streak for the Rainiers in the early stages of 2025...in that span, Young is hitting .226 (7x31) with two doubles, one triple and one RBI, walking five times and striking out only four times...Young ranks seventh in the PCL in exit velocity (among qualified hitters) with an average 93.5 mph average EV...of the nine batters in the PCL with an average EV of at least 93 mph, Young is the only one to be hitting below .344.

ON THE SKID : Over the course of the Rainiers five-game losing skid, they have surren- dered 45 total runs in 43.0 innings...of those 45, 26 have been scored in 4.0 innings...the Rainiers offense has hit .213, averaging 3.6 runs per game in the five-game span.

LOCKLEAR LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear has gotten off to a hot start in 2025, hitting .286 (10x35) with three doubles, one home run and four RBI...Locklear has collected a hit in six of the nine games he's played in and racked up multiple hits in three of them...he notched the Rainiers' first four-hit game of the season on Sunday at Reno, going 4-for-5 with two doubles...he leads the team with four extra base hits and the active roster with a .816 OPS.

SAY HELLO TO SACRAMENTO: The Sacramento River Cats make their way to Tacoma for the first time in 2025 and the first of three trips to Cheney Stadium this season...The Rainiers went 6-12 against Sacramento last season, going 2-4 at home and 4-8 at Sutter Health Park...the six-game set from June 10-15 was originally scheduled to be played in Sacramento, but was relocated to Tacoma...UTL Samad Taylor led the charge against the River Cats in 2024, registering a team-best 20 hits...he also went 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts against the River Cats...The Rainiers hit .273 at home against the River Cats in 2024, compared to .221 at Sutter Health Park...10 of the 15 home runs the Rainiers hit against Sacramento also came at home, despite playing six more games at Sutter Health Park.

FIRST IN FIELDING: Defense has been a point of strength for the Rainiers through the first nine games of the season, sporting a .987 fielding percentage, good for tops in the PCL and third in Triple-A...the Rainiers' six errors are tied for the fewest in the league... the Rainiers are also one of three teams in the PCL to not allow a passed ball...Tacoma finished the 2024 season eighth in the league in fielding percentage at .979, committing the third-most errors.

REHAB RUNDOWN : RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on April 1 to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...in his four outings with the Rainiers, Taylor has allowed six runs on eight hits, striking out three in 2.2+ innings...his fastball has averaged 95.8 mph and topped out at 97.9 mph.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had yesterday off as they open a three-game series tonight against the Texas Rangers. RHP Bryce Miller is slated to start for Seattle against Texas RHP Jacob deGrom.

