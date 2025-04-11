Lawlar Goes Yard in 6-3 Loss vs. Salt Lake

April 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Reno Aces (6-6) fell to the Salt Lake Bees (6-6), the Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a 6-3 defeat on Thursday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Jordan Lawlar showed off the power, launching his first home run of the campaign, a two-run shot into the left-centerfield bleachers, to put the Aces on the board in the first inning. The Diamondbacks #1 overall prospect has swung it well in April, going 12-for-38 (.316) with five extra-base hits and nine RBI in nine games this month.

Rene Pinto provided the rest of the offense, who also smashed his first home run of 2025, a solo shot over the left-field porch. Pinto is off to a solid start, slashing .273/.304/.500 with four RBI in six games.

Despite taking the loss, Tommy Henry was effective on the mound. The lefty allowed three runs through five innings before returning in the sixth, where he gave up three more to the Bees. While he's had some early-season struggles, Henry's performance tonight shows signs that he's trending in the right direction.

Ildemaro Vargas extended his hitting streak to six games after a 1-for-3 effort in the defeat. The veteran has gone 9-for-26 (.360) with three home runs and 10 RBI over the hot stretch.

The Aces will attempt to flip the script in Friday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables: Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI Rene Pinto: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.