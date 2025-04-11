Bees Swarm Back with Sixth Inning Rally, Top Aces 6-3

April 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees earned a come from behind victory on Thursday night by a score of 6-3 as Chuckie Robinson delivered a clutch two-run single in the sixth while the Bees bullpen kept the Aces off the scoreboard for the final seven innings of play.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Reno Aces 3

WP: Mason Erla (1 - 1)

LP: Tommy Henry (0 - 2)

SV: Touki Toussaint (1)

Game Summary

Jorge Barrosa continued his tear of the Salt Lake Bees right away by leading things off with a single to start the game. Jordan Lawlar followed Barrosa and drove a 1-1 pitch deep to left-center for a two-run homer, quickly putting Reno up 2-0. Reno added to its lead in the second when René Pinto launched a solo homer to left, making it 3-0.

Salt Lake responded in the bottom of the second as Carter Kieboom put the Bees on the board with a solo shot to left-center. Yolmer Sánchez followed with a double and scored when Robinson delivered a sharp single to right. Although Robinson was gunned down trying to stretch it to second, the damage was done-the Bees had cut the deficit to 3-2.

After a few quiet frames, Salt Lake struck again in the fifth. With two outs, Zach Neto doubled down the line, and Gustavo Campero followed with a game-tying RBI double to right, evening the score at 3-3.

The Bees blew things open in the sixth against Reno starter Tommy Henry. Kieboom led off with a single and Sánchez worked a walk, and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. That's when Robinson came through again-lining a single to center to plate two and give Salt Lake its first lead, 5-3. Designated hitter Zach Humphreys, who was making his first start of the season in what was his second appearance added an insurance run with a double to left, scoring Robinson for the final tally of 6-3.

Dakota Hudson, Mason Erla, and Touki Toussaint combined for seven shutout innings as Erla earned the win, pitching two scoreless frames and working out of a jam in the sixth. Toussaint notched his first save of the season with a clean ninth by inducing a pair of groundouts to go along with one strikeout.

Game Notes

Salt Lake took control of the series with a clutch Game three win, evening their record at 6-6. The Bees are now 2-0 in come-from-behind victories this season.

Chuckie Robinson came through in a big moment, delivering a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to give the Bees the lead. Robinson finished 2-for-4 with a season-high three RBIs, marking his fourth multi-hit effort in just seven games.

Carter Kieboom stayed red-hot at the plate, turning in a perfect 3-for-3 night with two runs scored and his second home run of the season. Kieboom now leads the team with a scorching .452 batting average and has already logged three three-hit games this year.

Gustavo Campero continued his consistent production, going 1-for-4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He leads the team with 19 hits and added his seventh double of the season, also a team best.

The Bees matched a season-high with four doubles on the night, coming from Campero, Zach Neto, Yolmer Sánchez, and Zach Humphreys. Neto extended his hitting streak to four games, while Humphreys notched his first hit and RBI of the season with a double in his first start and second appearance.

On the mound, the Bees bullpen was lights out. Dakota Hudson, Mason Erla, and Touki Toussaint combined for seven shutout innings, allowing just six hits and two walks while striking out six.

Erla earned his first win since June 28, 2024, during his time with Double-A Rocket City, tossing two scoreless innings with a season-best three strikeouts. Toussaint locked down the final six outs for his first save since April 16, 2023, back when he was with the Columbus Clippers.

Offensively, Salt Lake racked up 11 hits for their fourth consecutive game in double digits. The Bees improved to 5-1 when outhitting their opponents and remain undefeated (3-0) when holding teams to three runs or fewer.

Up Next

Game four of the six game series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on KMYU as the Los Angeles Angels top pitching prospect Caden Dana will face Cristian Mena who enters with a 1-0 record and a 0.84 ERA in two starts this season. The Bees will host Farr Better Friday as well as the Scheels Post Game Kids Run to continue its celebration of the first week at The Ballpark at America First Square.

