Rainiers Come up Short in 3-1 Loss to Sacramento

April 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers battled in another pitchers' duel on Friday night at Cheney Stadium, but fell to Sacramento 3-1, dropping their sixth consecutive game.

Rainiers starter Jhonathan Diaz threw two scoreless innings to open the game, working around a pair of errors in the second inning, stranding a runner in scoring position.

Sacramento scored the game's first run in the third inning. Sergio Alcantara doubled to the right field corner, advancing to third on a fielder's choice from Grant McCray. After McCray stole second, Jhonathan Diaz struck out a pair to record the first two outs of the inning. David Villar then drove in two runs on a single into center field, giving Sacramento a 2-0 lead. Diaz walked two more before getting Logan Porter to line out to end the inning.

The Rainiers had one baserunner in each of the first, second, third and fourth innings, but would not break through until the fifth. Rhylan Thomas led off the frame with a solo home run to right field, his first of the season and the Rainiers' first hit pf the game to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

Drew Pomeranz tossed a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Tacoma threatened again in the sixth inning, getting singles from Ben Williamson and Austin Shenton to start the frame. However, Tyler Locklear hit into a double play and Spencer Packard grounded out to end the inning.

Michael Mariot made his season debut in the sixth inning, allowing one run on three hits over 2.0 innings. Brett Wisely singled with one out in the seventh, stole second and scored on another RBI single by Villar, extending the River Cat lead to 3-1.

In the ninth inning, the Rainiers got two aboard with two outs. Spencer Packard snapped an 0-for-17 hitless streak with a single to left field. Blake Hunt did the same in the next at-bat. However, Justin Garza got Sacramento out of the jam to finish the game 3-1.

Postgame Notes:

Of the three runs allowed by Rainiers' pitchers, only one was earned. It's the third time the Rainiers have allowed one earned run this season and the first time the Rainiers have lost a game in which they surrendered one earned run since May 30, 2024 at Sacramento The loss extends the Rainiers' losing streak to six games, their longest skid since dropping six straight August 24-30, 2024 Cole Young extended his on-base streak to nine games with his first-inning walk. His nine-game on-base streak is the longest of the season for Tacoma.

