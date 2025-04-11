OKC Comets Game Notes - April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (9-3) at Round Rock Express (5-7)

Game #13 of 150/First Half #13 of 75/Road #7 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 2.79) vs. RR-RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 11.81)

Friday, April 11, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:15 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a fourth straight win when they continue their road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Comets have a 3-0 series lead and with a win last night improved to 5-1 on the road to start the season...Oklahoma City has now won five straight road games and has wins in nine of the last 11 games overall.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored seven runs over the final two innings, erasing a late four-run deficit to come back and defeat the Round Rock Express, 9-8, Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets trailed, 6-2, entering the eighth inning but pulled even with a two-run single by James Outman followed with a two-run homer by Michael Chavis. Round Rock regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning to go in front 7-6 entering the ninth inning. Alex Freeland's RBI double leveled the score before Eddie Rosario hit a go-ahead two-run homer - his second home run of the night. Round Rock's Evan Carter homered with two outs in the bottom of the inning before the Comets sealed the win. Round Rock scored twice in the first inning and continued to maintain a lead up until the top of the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (0-1) is set to make his third appearance and second start of 2025...He last pitched April 6 against El Paso, entering the game in the second inning after Evan Phillips opened the contest while on rehab assignment. He pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, including one home run, with six walks and three strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 6-4 defeat. The six walks set a career high, surpassing his previous high of four...Miller made his first start of the season March 30 in Sugar Land with 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 3-2 win...Miller split time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He later spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice throughout the year...With OKC last season, Miller went 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA, 23 K's and 17 walks in 26.2 IP and with the Dodgers posted an 8.52 ERA over 56.0 IP with 52 K's against 30 walks, allowing 17 home runs.

Against the Express : 2025: 3-0 2024: 15-12 All-time: 194-151 At RR: 105-74

Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for their first of three series this season. After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams will face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the PCL season. The teams also play one another May 13-18 in Round Rock and June 17-22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season between the teams Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2024...Last season, Andre Lipcius paced OKC with 30 hits, 22 RBI, 14 walks and seven homers in 26 games against Round Rock...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 season series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Introductions: After last night's comeback win by the Comets and a walk-off loss for Las Vegas in El Paso, Oklahoma City now owns sole possession of the best record in the PCL to start 2025 at 9-3. After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso, then rebounding with wins in the last three games...The Comets have won each of their first two series of the season - 2-1 in Sugar Land and 4-2 against El Paso - and own a 3-0 series lead in Round Rock. This is a second straight series in which OKC has won each of the first three games and OKC seeks its second straight 4-0 series start tonight. OKC last won the first four games of a road series May 28-31, 2024 in Albuquerque...OKC has won at least nine of its first 12 games for the fourth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015), as well as for the second time in the last three seasons (9-3 in 2023).

It Ain't Over Till It's Over: Last night, the Comets won a second straight game despite trailing after seven innings, erasing a four-run deficit and scoring a combined seven runs over the eighth and ninth innings. Three of Oklahoma City's last five wins have now come in games with the Comets trailing in the eighth inning or later, including each of the last two games in Round Rock. Thursday night's win also marked the Comets' third last at-bat victory of the season, joining a 3-2 win March 30 at Sugar Land and a 6-5 walk-off win in 11 innings against El Paso April 3.

Turning Up Roses: Eddie Rosario went 4-for-5 with three extra-base hits, including his first two home runs of the season and a double last night. He also racked up three RBI and scored three runs as he connected on OKC's go-ahead home run in the ninth inning. Rosario has now hit safely in all 10 games in which he has played this season, going 16-for-44 (.364) with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. The hitting streak is the longest by an OKC player this season and ranks fifth-longest currently in the league. He last hit safely in 10 straight games April 1-13, 2023 with the Atlanta Braves...Last night marked Rosario's first four-hit game since Aug. 19, 2023 with Atlanta against San Francisco and his first multi-homer game since June 18, 2023 with the Braves against Colorado.

Blastoff: The Comets recorded a third straight multi-homer game last night and have now hit nine home runs through the first three games of the series at Dell Diamond after hitting two home runs over the previous eight games and five total through the first nine games of the season. The Comets' 14 home runs through 12 games now rank third-most in the PCL...Eddie Rosario became the first Comet of the season with a multi-homer game last night and is the first OKC player with a multi-homer game since Dalton Rushing hit two homers Sept. 21, 2024 in Salt Lake...Michael Chavis homered in a third consecutive game Thursday becoming the first OKC player to do so since Alex Freeland accomplished the feat last season with homers Sept. 18, 19 and 20, 2024 in Salt Lake. Chavis has now hit five of the Comets' 14 home runs this season - tied for second-most in the PCL. It's the second time in Chavis' career he's gone deep in three straight and the first time since April 17-19, 2016 with Low-A Greenville.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland tallied a sixth consecutive multi-hit game Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Freeland is 14-for-26 with five doubles and 14 RBI over the six-game stretch. So far in Round Rock, Freeland is 7-for-12 with nine RBI, a homer, three doubles and four runs scored...He has reached base in all 12 games this season and is one of five PCL players to do so to start 2025...Freeland set a career high with six RBI Tuesday at Dell Diamond, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a double...Since April 4, Freeland leads all players in the Minors with 14 RBI and 14 hits and his six extra-base hits are tied for most in the Minors...Freeland now leads the Comets with 18 hits and 16 RBI. His RBI total is tied for second-highest in the league, while his hit total is tied for third and his five stolen bases are second-most in the PCL.

Ready to Launch: The Comets scored nine more runs Thursday and have scored at least seven runs in three straight games as well as seven times through their first 12 games of the season. OKC also racked up 11 hits last night to finish with a double-digit hit total for the seventh time this season and sixth time in the last seven games...Through three games in Round Rock, the Comets have racked up 32 runs on 38 hits - including 19 for extra bases - with 19 walks and seven stolen bases...The Comets' 88 runs scored, .293 AVG, .397 OBP, .489 SLG, .886 OPS and 19 stolen bases lead all PCL teams, while OKC's 125 hits rank second and the team's 69 walks rank tied for second...OKC's +30 run differential leads the league...The Comets have collected at least five extra-base hits in five straight games for a total of 30 XBH...After starting last night's game 3-for-22 with one extra-base hit through seven innings, the Comets went 8-for-14 with four extra-base hits between the eighth and ninth innings.

Around the Horn: Hyeseong Kim's seven-game hitting streak and nine-game on-base streak both came to an end last night, but he scored the game-tying run in the ninth inning...The Comets allowed six more walks yesterday, marking the seventh time in 12 games with at least six free passes. OKC's 78 walks this season are most among all teams in the Minors or Majors...Austin Gauthier has reached base in nine of his last 13 plate appearances and is 6-for-19 with three extra-base hits and nine walks in his last six games.

