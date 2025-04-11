Space Cowboys Unveil 2024 Triple-A National Championship Ring

SUGAR LAND, TX - As part of Championship Weekend, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have unveiled the design of their 2024 Triple-A National Championship Ring.

The ring tells the story of the 2024 Space Cowboys and their journey to the franchises' first Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championship title in their fourth season as the Astros' Triple-A affiliate. The top of the ring has the words 'National Champions' along with the Space Cowboys iconic logo in gold, matching the Space Cowboys gold campaign after clinching a playoff berth and ultimately their Triple-A National Championship.

The gold Space Cowboys logo is framed by two sets of stones. An outer band of 26 baguette stones marks the 26 quality starts turned in by Space Cowboys starters in 2024. Inside of that band, 50 stones that make up the backdrop behind the Space Cowboys logo and a band around it symbolizes the 50 saves recorded by the Sugar Land bullpen in 2024, the most saves by a team in a single season in Pacific Coast League history and the most saves by any Minor League team in 2024.

Around the rim of the ring are four of the Space Cowboys 'Mission Patch' logos, signifying the four years as an Astros' affiliate. Two orange baguette stones are placed on either side of the rim in recognition of the two championships, Pacific Coast League and Triple A, won by the Space Cowboys in 2024, along with the two home runs hit by Sugar Land in their victory over Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship game.

Wrapped around the rim are two sets of aqua stones. The 10 aqua stones on one side represents Sugar Land's 10 strikeouts in the Triple-A National Championship game, while the 10 aqua stones on the other side are markers of the Space Cowboys 10 walk-off victories in 2024. Sixteen aqua stones frame the two orange baguette stones, recognizing the Space Cowboys 16 series victories during the regular season in 2024.

The rest of the ring is lined with 93 white stones, representing Sugar Land's 93 wins in 2024, the most in the Minor Leagues in 2024 and the most in a single season in affiliated history for the Space Cowboys. The left side of the ring has each players' last name and number in gold above a gold state of Texas with the Space Cowboys 'SL' logo and signature orange star. A single stone is placed in the state of Texas in the geographic location of Sugar Land, marking the Space Cowboys first Championship. The right side of the ring bears the block "Space Cowboys" lettering and the Houston Astros primary logo in gold and navy, with a star-chart background to match Sugar Land's 2024 campaign.

The underside of the ring is inscribed with the Space Cowboys 2024 motto, #SetTheCourse. On the inside of the ring, the scores of the two games in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series and the Triple-A National Championship game along with logos are inscribed, memorializing Sugar Land's dominant sweep in the postseason in which they never finished an inning trailing.

The Space Cowboys will be giving away 2,000 replica Triple-A Championship rings on Saturday night presented by Visit Sugar Land when gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch against Albuquerque. The rings on Saturday will feature the names of three outfielders from 2024 - Quincy Hamilton, Pedro León and Jacob Melton. It is the first of three planned replica ring giveaways in 2025, with the others coming on April 30 and May 3.

