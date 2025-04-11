Isotopes Homer Past Space Cowboys, 7-2

Sugar Land, TX -Albuquerque plated six runs between the second and third frames-including a three-run homer off the bat of Yanquiel Fernandez-while starter Carson Palmquist fired 5.0 innings of one-run ball to propel the Isotopes to a 7-2 victory Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: With the win, the Isotopes snap their three-game losing streak.

-Albuquerque plated seven-plus runs in Sugar Land for just the third time in the club's last 21 games (others: August 20, 2024 and July 18, 2023. The Isotopes have never scored double-digit tallies in Sugar Land.

-The five-run margin of victory is tied for the second-largest (three times) in 39 all-time games in Sugar Land (largest: 7-1 win, August 20, 2024).

-The Isotopes pitching staff registered 12 strikeouts on the night, the third-straight contest with double-digit punchouts. The last time Albuquerque struck out double-digit batters in at least three-straight games was June 25-29, 2024, a string of five-straight. Overall in 2025, it's the club's seventh game with double-digit strikeouts.

-Albuquerque has permitted just 12 hits over the club's last 25.0 innings on the mound.

The Isotopes staff limited the Space Cowboys to two runs on the night, the third time in 2025 the staff has surrendered two runs or fewer (also: April 2 vs. Salt Lake and March 30 at Sacramento).

-Albuquerque was not charged with an error on the night, the ninth contest this year without an error. The Isotopes' six miscues on the year are second-fewest in the Pacific Coast League (fewest: Tacoma, five).

-The Isotopes belted three homers on the night, their eighth-straight game with a dinger. It's the longest homer streak since August 30-September 7, 2024, also eight.

-Albuquerque has also connected on multiple clouts in five-straight, the longest such streak since June 6-10, 2023.

-Yanquiel Fernandez went 3-for-5, including a double and his third homer on the year. Has a dinger in three of his last four contests. Has reached base in nine-straight games. During stretch, is slashing .286/.375/.600 with two doubles, three homers, three walks and five RBI. Recorded his second three-hit game in 44 Triple-A games (also: September 22, 2024, at Reno).

-Sam Hilliard roped an RBI double and drew walks. Has 219 career RBI with Albuquerque, 10 behind Jordan Patterson for second all-time in Isotopes history.

-Sterlin Thompson swatted his first Triple-A four-bagger in the second frame, a two-run shot. It's his second-straight game with an extra-base hit (double).

-Austin Nola, making his Isotopes debut, belted a solo shot in the eighth inning.

-Warming Bernabel singled twice for his third multi-hit contest of the year and second in his last four games. Also swiped his first Triple-A bag in the fifth frame.

-Starter Carson Palmquist earned the win after he tossed 5.0 one-run innings, allowing just three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts, the most punchouts by an Isotopes starter this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Constellation Field. Tanner Gordon is slated to start for Albuquerque while Brandon Walter is expected to toe the rubber for Sugar Land.

