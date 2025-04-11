Isotopes' Offense Overwhelms Sugar Land, 8-4

April 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Albuquerque's bats continued to roll on Friday night, as Ryan Ritter clubbed a lead-changing three-run homer in the fifth, while Adael Amador chipped in a late solo blast, as the Isotopes pulled away late for an 8-4 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Braxton Fulford also kept up his roll at the plate, opening the scoring with a two-run double in the second as part of a 3-for-4 evening.

The most crucial moments of the contest came in the bottom of the seventh inning. With a 7-4 lead, Evan Justice walked the first three batters of the frame, before recording a strikeout and double-play grounder to turn the Space Cowboys away and keep them off the board.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes increased their season home run total to 23, which leads all of Minor League Baseball. Albuquerque has multiple long balls in six consecutive games, the club's longest stretch since April 19-27, 2019 (eight games, 25 total homers).

- Overall, the Isotopes have homered at least once in nine-straight contests, their longest streak since Aug. 30-Sept. 8, 2024 against Reno and Tacoma (nine). They have gone deep 10 times in the first four games of the set in Sugar Land.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has allowed 67 runs, their lowest total through the first 13 games of a season since 2017 (54 runs). The Isotopes relented 110 tallies over their first 13 games last year.

- On the mound, Albuquerque finished with 14 strikeouts, tied for a season-high (also: April 3 vs. Salt Lake). The staff has recorded double-digits in punchouts across four-straight games for the first time since June 25-29, 2024 vs. Salt Lake, a streak that reached five contests.

- For just the fifth time since April 2012, the Isotopes have won consecutive games on the road against Houston's affiliate (Oklahoma City, Fresno, Round Rock and Sugar Land). The last occurrence was Aug. 22-23, 2024 at Constellation Field.

- The first two batters in Albuquerque's lineup (Amador, Ritter) homered in the same contest for the first time since Greg Jones and Zac Veen on Sept. 3, 2024 at Tacoma (back-to-back HR in 6th inning).

- Fulford's three-hit performance was his fifth consecutive game with multiple knocks, the first time he has accomplished the feat in his professional career. Additionally, Fulford recorded three hits in a contest since Aug. 14, 2024 vs. Somerset.

- Fulford doubled twice, becoming the second Isotope in 2025 to accomplish the feat (also: Zac Veen, April 5 vs. Salt Lake).

- Ritter finished with two hits, marking his fourth multi-hit performance of the season, all coming in his last nine contests. Tonight was his first game with three RBI since May 23, 2024 at Portland.

- Yanquiel Fernández was 0-for-4, and his nine game on-base streak came to an end. He was 10-for-35 with two doubles, three homers, five RBI and three walks during the stretch.

- Sam Hilliard recorded Albuquerque's fourth outfield assist of the campaign when he threw out César Salazar at third base in the second inning. Fernández had the other three assists, all coming during the first weekend in Sacramento.

- This was the second time in 2025 Albuquerque won despite being out-hit by four (also: March 30 at Sacramento).

- Jacob Melton homered twice for the Space Cowboys, the first opposing player to accomplish the feat since Reno's Tim Tawa on Aug. 30, 2024 at Isotopes Park.

- Tonight marked the first time the Isotopes won a game at Sugar Land in which they trailed at any point since Sept. 1, 2022. In that contest, Zach Neal allowed seven runs in the first inning before Albuquerque rallied for a 9-7 triumph.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina will aim for a bounce-back outing Saturday when he starts for Albuquerque, against Sugar Land righty A.J. Blubaugh. First pitch from Constellation Field is set for an hour earlier at 5:05 pm MT (6:05 CT).

