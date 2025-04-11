Reno Falls Flat in 5-2 Loss vs. Salt Lake

April 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Reno Aces (6-7) were taken down 5-2 by the Salt Lake Bees (7-6), the Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Trey Mancini provided Reno with both their runs. The 33-year-old took Angels top prospect, Caden Dana, deep in the first inning, a solo shot over the right-field porch. He later drove in Jordan Lawlar in the eighth on a fielder's choice. Mancini has been a valuable asset, slashing .313/.340/.500 with two home runs and six RBI in 11 games this season.

Despite surrendering four runs over four innings while taking the loss, Cristian Mena struck out nine on Friday. The 22-year-old now owns a 3.07 ERA and ranks third in the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts (18).

Ildemaro Vargas stayed hot, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 11-for-28 (.393) with three home runs and 10 RBI over that stretch.

The Aces will look to get back into the win column in Saturday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables: Trey Mancini: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI Ildemaro Vargas: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB

