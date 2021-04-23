Railers Announce Opening Night October 23
April 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), is excited to announce that ECHL hockey will return to Worcester on Oct. 23! Mark your calendar for Opening Night as your hometown team takes on the Maine Mariners at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester!
"We are excited and ready to hit the ice," said Railers COO, Michael G. Myers. "Our coach and staff are energized and ready to bring a Kelly Cup to Worcester."
2021-22 will be the fourth season played by Worcester Railers HC. The Railers' 2020-21 season was canceled under a league approved COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension policy.
"Visitors and residents of Central Mass are ready for the return of hockey," said Railers President, Stephanie Ramey. "We are looking ahead and are excited to come together as a community to celebrate the Railers!"
The entire 2021-22 regular season schedule will be released at a later date. To secure your Opening Night tickets, become a Railers HC member by calling 508-365-1750 or visit railershc.com/tickets/memberships.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
