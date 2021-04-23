Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits begin a three-game set tonight with their in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Greenville and South Carolina will rematch tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. before concluding their weekend on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-15-9-3) at South Carolina Stingrays (20-16-9-3)

April 23, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #51 | North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits salvaged two out of three games against the Florida Everblades capped by a 3-0 victory last Saturday at Hertz Arena. Matt Bradley opened the scoring midway through the second period, followed by Frank Hora's third goal of the weekend at 14:44. Leading 2-0 in the third period, Jack Poehling hit the empty net to complete Greenville's successful weekend. The South Carolina Stingrays are back in action after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision versus Jacksonville on Wednesday night. Justin Florek and Matthew Weis tallied for the Rays before Icemen captain Wacey Rabbit walked off the game at 1:03 of sudden-death overtime.

BEDNARD HONORED AGAIN:

Earlier this week, Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard was named recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for April 12-18, 2021. It is the fourth time this season Bednard has earned the weekly honor. Bednard started back-to-back games at Hertz Arena on Friday and Saturday and helped Greenville to 4-2 and 3-0 victories. On Friday, the backstop turned aside 30 of 32 Everblades shot before recording a 19-save clean sheet the next night. The Macomb Township, Michigan native currently leads ECHL goaltenders in wins (18), shutouts (4) and minutes played (1,831). Under an NHL Contract with the Florida Panthers, Bednard currently possesses an 18-6-6 record accompanied by a 2.46 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

SEASON-SERIES RECAP:

Tonight features the dozenth head-to-head matchup between Greenville and South Carolina this season. The Rabbits have fared well against their bitter in-state rival with a 7-2-0-2 record in 11 prior meetings. Max Zimmer, Samuel Jardine and Liam Pecararo have all posted seven points versus the Rays this season. On the opposite side, Caleb Herbert is South Carolina's leading point producer against Greenville with seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine appearances. Stingrays goaltender Alex Dubeau holds a 1-1-2 record in the season-series with a 3.79 goals-against average and .867 save percentage. Ryan Bednard is 5-1-1 with a sparkling 2.19 goals-against average and .923 save percentage against South Carolina.

DEADLINE WEEK RECAP:

Prior to yesterday's 3 p.m. ECHL Trade Deadline, the Swamp Rabbits made a couple roster moves. Greenville acquired forward Nolan LaPorte from the Fort Wayne Komets for cash. In an additional deal, the Swamp Rabbits have traded defenseman Eric Williams to the Indy Fuel for future considerations. Also earlier in the week, Greenville gained defenseman Anthony Wyse from the Indy Fuel. The acquisition completes a trade made between Greenville and Indy on March 10 which featured David Broll joining the Upstate packaged with future considerations.

