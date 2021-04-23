Thunder Completes Wild Comeback in KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - For the second time this season, Wichita climbed back from a four-goal deficit to grab an overtime victory as the Thunder knocked off Kansas City, 7-6, on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Matteo Gennaro scored the overtime winner and added an assist. Jay Dickman, Stephen Johnson, Dean Stewart, Alex Peters and Spencer Dorowicz each had two points and Evan Buitenhuis claimed the win in relief with 26 saves.

Kansas City raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first period. Brodie Reid scored his first of two just 45 seconds into the contest to make it 1-0. Willie Corrin made it 2-0 at 9:26 with a shot from the Thunder blueline that got past starter Hayden Lavigne. At 13:00, Boston Leier started a run of shorthanded tallies between the two teams and made it 3-0. Lane Scheidl connected on a shorthanded goal at 18:40 to close the opening frame.Â

At the start of the second, Buitenhuis came on in relief for Lavigne. Johnson put the Thunder on the board with a shorthanded marker at 1:45 to make it 4-1. At 2:24, Dorowicz redirected a shot from Cam Clarke and cut the lead to 4-2 with another shorthanded goal and his sixth of the year. Reid found the net at 9:32 and put the Mavericks back up by three with his second of the game. Stewart made it 5-3 with his fifth of the season at 10:52. Scheidl got one back at 18:16 off the rush and made it 6-3.

In the third, Wichita scored three times to pull even and force overtime. Brayden Watts scored at 10:31 to make it 6-4. Peters fired a shot from the high slot at 11:34 to cut the lead to 6-5. At 15:05, Dickman got open in the slot and Anthony Beauregard fed him a pass. He buried a one-timer and tied the game at six.

Wichita had a late power play when Corrin was sent off for tripping with three minutes left. Kansas City didn't allow the Thunder to get much going on the man advantage and the game headed to overtime.

The Mavericks were awarded a power play chance in the extra session when Gennaro was called for hooking. Wichita killed off the opportunity and then scored the game-winner at 4:18. Mathieu Gagnon took a shot from a sharp angle and Matt Greenfield appeared to have the rebound covered. Before he was able to get a glove on top of the puck, Beauregard poked it free and Gennaro slid a backhand in the net for his 19th of the season and a 7-6 win.

Wichita has come back from two or more goals six times this year. The Thunder extended their streak to eight games of not allowing a power play goal as they held Kansas City to 0-for-6 on the power play. The Thunder have scored two shorthanded goals in back-to-back games. Wichita improved to 6-4 in games decided in overtime.

Gennaro has two points in five-straight contests. Dorowicz and Johnson have goals in back-to-back games. Peters collected his second goal of the week and second of the season. Beauregard and Clarke each added two helpers.

Wichita remains in Independence tomorrow night to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

