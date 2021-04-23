Solar Bears Stymie the Fuel with Late Game Winner

INDIANAPOLIS - Beginning a three-game series on Friday night, the Indy Fuel hosted the Orlando Solar Bears at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Throughout the game, both teams would trade goals before a deflected shot by Orlando's JJ Piccinich in the third period handed the Solar Bears the game-winning goal. Orlando would net an empty netter with a second remaining to take the 5-3 win.

Controlling the majority of the play, Orlando took the 1-0 when Michael Joly streaked down the side and beat Dan Bakala with a wrist shot. The Solar Bears would double their lead when Tristin Langan jumped on a Fuel turnover and backhanded a shot on net to beat Bakala. Earning a power play late in the period, Indy's Michael Pelech deflected a puck thrown on net by Matt Marcinew to cut the Orlando lead in half.

Taking advantage of an early power play in the second period, Terry Broadhurst buried a tic-tac-toe play from Matt Marcinew and Nic Pierog. Orlando would take the lead again later when Aaron Luchuk deflected a point shot from Mark Auk. With one minute remaining in the period, Nick Hutchison deflected a wrist shot from Ryan Zuhlsdorf to send the team into the locker rooms tied 3-3.

Outshooting the Solar Bears through the first half of the period, Indy was unable to break the 3-3 tie. It would take until the final minutes for anybody to break the tie when Orlando took advantage of a Fuel slashing penalty. Mark Auk threw a puck on net that was deflected by JJ Piccinich to take the 4-3 lead. Indy would pull their goalie in an attempt to score in the final minute and Kyle Topping put home the empty-net goal with one second remaining in the game to give the Solar Bears a 5-3 win.

