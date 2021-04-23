Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scores on a penalty shot against the Utah Grizzlies

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies this evening, in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans are 8-2-0-1 against Utah this season, and 23-13-0-2 over the last five years. The Americans lost the last matchup on April 3rd in a shootout. Join us TONIGHT for the post game party at BAR LOUIE!

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

About Last Game:

The Americans were beaten at home on Tuesday night by the Wichita Thunder 4-1. Les Lancaster opened the scoring for the Americans netting his 15th of the season, that would be the only goal of the night for the Americans. Jake Paterson (9-4-1-0) made the start between the pipes for Allen taking the loss.

Power Play Streak Ended: The Allen Americans streak of six straight games with one power play goal or more came to an end on Tuesday night. During the team streak, the Americans went 9 for 24 with the man advantage.

14 on Fire: Allen Americans second year defenseman Les Lancaster continues his hot play scoring his 15th goal of the season on Tuesday night. Lancaster has career highs this season in both points (38), and goals (15).

Mackin Watch: Americans leading scorer Corey Mackin missed Tuesday night's game against Wichita due to illness. Mackin is expected to return to the lineup on Friday. He leads the Americans in goals (20) and points (43). Defenseman Derain Skeoch left Tuesday night's contest due to illness. His status for Friday night is unknown.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 15-4-2-1

AWAY: 14-12-0-0

OVERALL: 29-16-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 20

Assists: Matt Register 31

Points: Corey Mackin, 43

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 90

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 13-6-3-3

AWAY: 8-11-2-3

OVERALL: 21-17-5-6

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 19

Assists: Matthew Boucher, 24

Points: Matthew Boucher, 43

+/-: Jack Jenkins +10

PIM: Cole Fraser, 96

