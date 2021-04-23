Mavericks Defeated by Wichita Thursday Night, 6-1

April 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 6-1 Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Bryan Lemos netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Wichita goal: Stephen Johnson (4) at 1:59.

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (9) at 2:55. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Zach Osburn.

Wichita goal: Garrett Schmitz (4) at 9:31. Assisted by Matteo Gennaro and Dean Stewart.

Shots: KC 8, WIC 6

Second Period

Shots: KC 7, WIC 9

Third Period

Wichita goal: Charlie Combs (2) at 4:19. Assisted by Alex Peters and Anthony Beauregard.

Wichita goal: Peter Crinella (10) at 6:44. Assisted by Beau Starrett.

Wichita goal: Matteo Gennaro (18) at 12:22. Assisted by Jay Dickman and Dean Stewart.

Wichita goal: Spencer Dorowicz (5) at 18:00. Assisted by Dean Stewart and Stephen Johnson.

Shots: KC 10, WIC 11

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-four on the power play and zero-for-one on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2021

Mavericks Defeated by Wichita Thursday Night, 6-1 - Kansas City Mavericks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.