ECHL Transactions - April 23
April 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 23, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Austin McIlmurray, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Samuel Laberge, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Add Michael Downing, D activated from reserve
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Devin Cooley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)
Fort Wayne:
Add Mathieu Brodeur, D activated from reserve
Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Anthony Wyse, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Alec Rauhauser, D assigned from Syracuse by Florida (NHL)
Add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve
Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve
Add Matthew Strome, F activated from reserve
Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Nic Pierog, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from reserve
Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve
Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Osburn, D placed on reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tariq Hammond, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Hillman, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Adam Pleskach, F activated from reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from Injured Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Miller, D activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/19)
Delete Brad Drobot, F retired from ECHL [4/21]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2021
- Rabbits Get Past Rays in Series Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Announce Opening Night October 23 - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Stymie the Fuel with Late Game Winner - Indy Fuel
- Blades Offense Held in Check by Icemen - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - April 23 - ECHL
- Big Third Period Lifts Thunder Past Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Former Cyclones Goalie Luukkonen to Make NHL Debut - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah Begins Series in Lonestar State - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Back at It against Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, April 23 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Defeated by Wichita Thursday Night, 6-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.