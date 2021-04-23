ECHL Transactions - April 23

April 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 23, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Austin McIlmurray, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Samuel Laberge, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Add Michael Downing, D activated from reserve

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Devin Cooley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)

Fort Wayne:

Add Mathieu Brodeur, D activated from reserve

Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Anthony Wyse, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Alec Rauhauser, D assigned from Syracuse by Florida (NHL)

Add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve

Add Matthew Strome, F activated from reserve

Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Nic Pierog, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from reserve

Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Osburn, D placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tariq Hammond, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Hillman, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Adam Pleskach, F activated from reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Miller, D activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/19)

Delete Brad Drobot, F retired from ECHL [4/21]

