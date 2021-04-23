Last-Second Goal Gives Rush Win

TULSA, OK - David Quenneville scored in the final second of the game, giving Rapid City a 6-5 win at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Adam Pleskach opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game, tipping a shot from the newest Oiler, Curtis Leonard, past Brad Barone. Kevin Spinozzi answered quickly, cranking a blast on the power play and knotting the game 1-1. Ian McNulty restored Tulsa's lead less than three minutes after Spinozzi's goal, deflecting a slap shot from J.C. Brassard into the back of the net.

Brassard made it a 3-1 game 2:39 into the middle frame, depositing his own rebound as a power play expired. The goal was Brassard's first as an Oiler. McNulty gave the Oilers a three-goal lead with his second goal of the night less than a minute later, sneaking the puck through a screen and past Brad Barone. David Tendeck came into the game in relief of Barone after the tally. Cedric Montminy made a move below the dots on the power play, bringing the score 4-2 in the Oilers' favor. Avery Peterson scored his third of the week 35 seconds before the midway point of the game, labeling the puck into the right corner. Pleskach made it 5-3 with 56 seconds left in the second period, looking off the goaltender before finishing the two-on-one chance.

Tyler Coulter ramped a centering feed past Hayden Hawkey on the power play, cutting Tulsa's lead to 5-4 8:29 into the third. Stephen Baylis tied the game 5-5, tucking the puck blocker side from outside the crease with 2:59 left. David Quenneville grabbed the puck at the left point, ripping a slap shot home with one second left.

Tulsa closes out the three-game week April 24 against Rapid City at 7:05 p.m. inside the BOK Center.

