Grizzlies Win Series Opener 4-2

Allen, Texas - Ty Lewis and Charlie Gerard each scored 1 goal and 1 assist and Garrett Metcalf saved 24 of 26 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-2 win over the Allen Americans on Friday night at Allen Event Center.

Lewis got Utah on the board first as he scored 8:41 into the contest. It's the 4th straight game where Utah has scored first. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period, outshooting the Americans 12 to 9.

Allen tied the game as Chad Butcher fired a backhand shot past Utah's Garrett Metcalf 1:35 into the second. Metcalf won his 3rd game of the season and has allowed only 7 goals in 5 starts as a pro. Utah's Mitch Maxell ran down a puck in the corner, threw it to Gerard who centered it to Cedric Pare, who scored his 13th goal of the season with 3:49 left in the second period. Maxwell had 2 assists in the win. Pare extended his point streak to 4 games.

The Americans tied the game 4:35 into the third period as Philip Beaulieu got his 4th of the year. With 11:48 left in regulation Ryan Lowney went top shelf to give Utah a 3-2 lead. Lowney's goal turned out to be the game winner. Gerard gave Utah some insurance as he got a long range pass from Matt Hoover and found the back of the net 16:19 into the third.

Utah went 0 for 2 on the power play, while Allen went 0 for 4. Utah outshot Allen 37 to 26. Utah has 276 shots on goal over the last 7 games.

The weekend series in Texas continues on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. Next homestand for Utah is on May 4-5, 7-8 vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Ryan Lowney (Utah) - Scored the GWG 8:12 into the third period.

2. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Mitch Maxwell (Utah) - 2 assists.

