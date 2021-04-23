Blades Back at It against Jacksonville

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-16-0-2) look to re-enter the win column tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen (22-19-3-3) at Hertz Arena. After one win and two losses last week, the Everblades maintain the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a .667 points percentage. Two weeks ago, Florida and Jacksonville met four times in a span of five days. The Icemen got the better of the Blades in three of those contests, and Jacksonville now holds a 5-4-0-0 edge in the season series against Florida.

Last Time Out: The Everblades were shut out for just the second time this season on Saturday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-15-9-3) at Hertz Arena. Matt Bradley and Frank Hora scored in the second period for the Swamp Rabbits, and Jack Poehling added an empty-net goal to cap off a 3-0 win for the visitors.

Last Meeting with Jacksonville: The Everblades and Icemen last met on Apr. 11 in VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jacksonville took home a 3-1 victory on the back of rookie goaltender Evan Moyse who stopped 27 of 28 Florida shots. Alex Kile registered the only goal of the day for Florida with a slap shot in the third period. Jacksonville put up two goals in the second and one in the third to claim its third victory of the week against the Blades.

Scouting the Icemen: Ara Nazarian leads the Icemen with 34 points (13g-21a) this season. Nazarian also leads Jacksonville with seven points (4g-3a) in nine games against Florida. Defenseman Trevor Hamilton has pitched in assists in his last four contests against the Everblades. Jacksonville has worked by committee against Florida this season. Despite only scoring 25 goals against the Everblades in nine games this season, 16 different Icemen have found the back of the net in the season series.

Career Highs: Four different Everblades have already set or tied career highs in goals this season. Levko Koper has found the back of the net 13 times to set a new career best. The forward's previous high-water mark was 10 goals last season with the Everblades. Along with Koper's personal high, Alex Kile, Stefan Leblanc, and Joe Pendenza have already tied their career-best goal totals this season. Kile has posted 16 goals this year to tie his previous best that came last year with the Maine Mariners. Leblanc's three tallies this season equal his 2018-19 total with the Newfoundland Growlers. Pendenza has scratched across 13 markers so far in 2020-21, tying his career high that came last year with Florida.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

