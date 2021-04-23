Piccinich scores power-play goal to lift Solar Bears to 5-3 win over Fuel
April 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Michael Joly scored in his debut with his new club and J.J. Piccinich broke a 3-3 tie late in regulation with a power-play goal as the Orlando Solar Bears (27-18-4-1) opened their three-game set with the Indy Fuel (27-18-4-0) with a 5-3 victory on Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
First Period
Orlando goal: Michael Joly (9) at 6:40. Assisted by Kyle Topping.
Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (18) at 12:17.
Indy goal: Michael Pelech (8) [PP] at 16:25. Assisted by Matt Marcinew.
Shots: ORL 17, IND 15
Second Period
Indy goal: Terry Broadhurst (2) [PP] at 3:13. Assisted by Michael Pelech and Nic Pierog.
Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (20) at 13:24. Assisted by Mark Auk and Kārlis Čukste.
Indy goal: Nick Hutchison (4) at 19:00. Assisted by Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Diego Cuglietta.
Shots: ORL 7, IND 12
Third Period
Orlando goal: J.J. Piccinich (10) [PP] at 17:41. Assisted by Mark Auk and Joe Garreffa.
Orlando goal: Kyle Topping (8) [EN] at 19:59. Assisted by J.J. Piccinich.
Shots: ORL 6, IND 5
Goaltending:
ORL: Michael Lackey, 29-for-32
IND: Dan Bakala, 25-for-29
THREE STARS:
1) J.J. Piccinich - ORL
2) Mark Auk - ORL
3) Michael Pelech - IND
NOTABLES:
Tonight's game was Orlando's first visit to Indianapolis since January 16, 2016 (2-0 W)
Orlando is now 15-3-2-1 when scoring first; the club is 20-0-0-0 when scoring four or more goals
Piccinich's output extended his point streak to four games (3g-3a); his goal was his third game-winner of the season and sixth game-winning tally in his Solar Bears career, moving him into a tie for fifth on the franchise list with Denver Manderson and T.J. Foster
Aaron Luchuk became the first Solar Bears player this season to reach the 20-goal plateau with his second period tally; his point streak now sits and four games (5g-4a)
Mark Auk (6a) and Joe Garreffa (5a) each extended their assist streaks to four games
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears resume their series with the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
