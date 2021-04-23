Piccinich scores power-play goal to lift Solar Bears to 5-3 win over Fuel

April 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Michael Joly scored in his debut with his new club and J.J. Piccinich broke a 3-3 tie late in regulation with a power-play goal as the Orlando Solar Bears (27-18-4-1) opened their three-game set with the Indy Fuel (27-18-4-0) with a 5-3 victory on Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

First Period

Orlando goal: Michael Joly (9) at 6:40. Assisted by Kyle Topping.

Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (18) at 12:17.

Indy goal: Michael Pelech (8) [PP] at 16:25. Assisted by Matt Marcinew.

Shots: ORL 17, IND 15

Second Period

Indy goal: Terry Broadhurst (2) [PP] at 3:13. Assisted by Michael Pelech and Nic Pierog.

Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (20) at 13:24. Assisted by Mark Auk and Kārlis Čukste.

Indy goal: Nick Hutchison (4) at 19:00. Assisted by Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Diego Cuglietta.

Shots: ORL 7, IND 12

Third Period

Orlando goal: J.J. Piccinich (10) [PP] at 17:41. Assisted by Mark Auk and Joe Garreffa.

Orlando goal: Kyle Topping (8) [EN] at 19:59. Assisted by J.J. Piccinich.

Shots: ORL 6, IND 5

Goaltending:

ORL: Michael Lackey, 29-for-32

IND: Dan Bakala, 25-for-29

THREE STARS:

1) J.J. Piccinich - ORL

2) Mark Auk - ORL

3) Michael Pelech - IND

NOTABLES:

Tonight's game was Orlando's first visit to Indianapolis since January 16, 2016 (2-0 W)

Orlando is now 15-3-2-1 when scoring first; the club is 20-0-0-0 when scoring four or more goals

Piccinich's output extended his point streak to four games (3g-3a); his goal was his third game-winner of the season and sixth game-winning tally in his Solar Bears career, moving him into a tie for fifth on the franchise list with Denver Manderson and T.J. Foster

Aaron Luchuk became the first Solar Bears player this season to reach the 20-goal plateau with his second period tally; his point streak now sits and four games (5g-4a)

Mark Auk (6a) and Joe Garreffa (5a) each extended their assist streaks to four games

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears resume their series with the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.