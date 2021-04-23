Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, April 23 at 7:05 PM

April 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, April 23, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays begin a critical 3-game series with their in-state rival, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Friday's battle will be the 12th meeting of the two divisional rivals during the 2020-21 ECHL campaign, who are next to each other in the Eastern Conference standings. Greenville has had the edge in the series, winning seven of the matchups, while SC has secured points in nine of the 11 contests with a 4-2-4-1 record. After this weekend's series, the two will see each other just one more time on May 26th. The Stingrays are coming off an overtime loss in the rubber match of a 3-game series with the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday. SC was 1-0-2 in the series and held on to their slim advantage over the Icemen for fifth place in the standings. Greenville is coming off back-to-back wins in Florida over the Everblades and is 5-3-1-1 in their last 10 outings. The Swamp Rabbits are currently in fourth in the East with a points percentage of .580, while the Rays are in fifth place (.542). The two clubs are tied for 8th in the league's offensive rankings, each averaging 2.92 goals per game.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a 23-15-9-3 record with 50 games of their 2020-21 season in the books. A league-high 19 of their contests have been decided in overtime. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront scoring 35 points (2g, 33a). His point total is second among ECHL defenders and his assist number is third overall in the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein has also been a big factor when healthy, scoring 17 points (4g, 13a) in 18 games. Forwards Joey Haddad and Garrett Thompson are tied atop the scoring numbers for the club's forwards, each with 29 points on 13 goals and 16 helpers. Matt Bradley is just behind them with 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played 31 of the club's games with an 18-6-4 record along with an ECHL-best four shutouts, a goals-against of 2.46 and a 0.916 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, April 23 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 vs. Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

ECHL Stories from April 23, 2021

