Racing Louisville FC vs. Utah Royals FC

June 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Racing Louisville defeats the Utah Royals 3-2 at home thanks to goals from Emma Sears, Ellie Jean, and Sarah Weber.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.