Prospects Weekend, Pirate Parrot Highlight April 19-24 Homestand

April 12, 2022







INDIANAPOLIS - Fresh off a series win to start the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field next Tuesday, April 19 to begin a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The Indians will honor their 17th consecutive season as Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates with Pirates-inspired uniforms, a mystery baseball card set giveaway and appearance by Pirate Parrot over the April 22-24 weekend.

Tuesday, April 19 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg Load up on your favorite ballpark snacks as hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn are all available for just $1 each.

Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Wednesday, April 20 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial Cut out of the office early and spend the afternoon at Victory Field for a Wednesday Day Game.

Gates open at 12:30 PM for the 1:35 PM start.

Thursday, April 21 - Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group and IUPUI Victory Field welcomes Central Indiana students and teachers for the first of four Baseball in Education games for the season. School groups are provided a special ticket discount of 50% off when purchasing in advance, and students may bring their own sack lunch/cooler into the ballpark.

Gates open at 10:30 AM ahead of first pitch at 12:05 PM.

Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery Come celebrate the Indians' 17th consecutive season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates with Prospects Nights. The first 1,000 fans through the Victory Field gates each night will receive a mystery baseball card set that includes five (5) trading cards featuring one (1) holographic card.

On the field, the Indians will wear Pirates-inspired specialty jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities during the second Prospects Weekend of the season, set for Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

On Friday, be sure to stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

Gates open at 6 PM for the 7:05 PM first pitch on Friday, April 22. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch set for 6:35 PM on Saturday, April 23.

Sunday, April 24 - Sunday Characters with Pirate Parrot presented by MHS, Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health Rowdie's mascot pal Pirate Parrot, the official mascot of the Pittsburgh Pirates, makes the trek from PNC Park to Victory Field for the homestand finale to entertain fans throughout the game.

Remember that every Sunday is a Kids Eat Free Sunday at Victory Field. All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. In addition, the first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a set of agility discs at the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 108, courtesy of Riley Children's Health. KHKC members may also run the bases after the game.

Gates open at 12:30 PM before first pitch at 1:35 PM.

